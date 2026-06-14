Knicks End 53-Year NBA Championship Drought with Historic Finals Victory

The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 to win their first NBA title since 1971. Jalen Brunson scored 45 points, setting a franchise Finals record, as the Knicks rallied from a 16-point deficit to clinch the series 4-1.

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks completed a historic championship run, capturing the NBA title for the first time in 53 years with a 94-90 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the Finals.

Brunson delivered a legendary performance, scoring 45 points, including 13 consecutive points in the fourth quarter to seal the win. His total set a new Knicks franchise record for points in a Finals game, previously held by Willis Reed. The Knicks showcased remarkable resilience throughout the series, overcoming double-digit deficits in all four of their victories, including a 16-point comeback in the clinching game.

This championship is the culmination of a four-year journey since Brunson arrived in New York, transforming the franchise alongside his Villanova teammates Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart-together known as the "Nova Knicks.

" Bridges and Hart contributed 14 and 13 points respectively. The Knicks also defeated the Spurs in the regular season, and Brunson's NCAA championship history includes wins in Texas, making this victory in San Antonio especially poetic. New York's center Karl-Anthony Towns celebrated with forward Og Anunoby, whose series-altering tip-in in Game 4 secured a 107-106 win after the Knicks erased a 29-point deficit-the largest comeback in NBA Finals history.

High-profile fans including actress Sydney Sweeney and businessman Scooter Braun attended the decisive game. The Knicks improved to 4-0 in closeout games on the road this season, buoyed by thousands of traveling supporters who made the Texas arena feel like a home court. Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 19 points, 14 rebounds, and 5 blocks, while Dylan Harper added 25 points in the losing effort.

This championship ends a 53-year drought for Knicks fans and cements the legacy of Brunson and the core that brought a title back to New York





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