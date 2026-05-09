Knicks, Spurs Shine in Crucial NBA Playoff Games

The New York Knicks secured a 108-94 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals, clinching a 3-0 series lead. Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-108, taking a 2-1 lead in their NBA playoff series. Both victories were led by clutch performances from several key players for their respective teams.

The Knicks gave the 76ers a few glimmers of hope, but the comeback attempts by the Knicks kept getting yanked away, reminiscent of a big brother teasing his little brother.

Following an early double-digit deficit, the Knicks seized control in the second quarter, letting the 76ers narrow the gap to four near the end of the third quarter and early in the fourth, but ultimately re-establishing double-digit leads. As they went on to win 108-94, Jalen Brunson put the 76ers away, and the Knicks took a commanding 3-0 series lead. The Knicks have won six consecutive post-season games, showcasing a team effort led by Brunson's impressive performance.

Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama powered the San Antonio Spurs to a 115-108 win, setting a historic night for his first NBA post-season performance





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New York Knicks Philadelphia 76Ers Eastern Conference Semi-Finals Victor Wembanyama San Antonio Spurs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Playoff Series

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