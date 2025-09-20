Knights Secure Preliminary Final Spot with Thrilling Victory Over Titans

The Newcastle Knights advanced to the NRLW preliminary final after defeating the Gold Coast Titans in a high-scoring match at McDonald Jones Stadium. The Knights held off a late Titans comeback to secure a 34-20 win, setting up a clash with the Brisbane Broncos.

The Newcastle Knights NRLW team secured their place in the preliminary final after a hard-fought victory over the Gold Coast Titans , with a final score of 34-20 at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday. The Knights showcased a dominant first-half performance, building a substantial lead that ultimately proved crucial in withstanding a spirited Titans comeback.

The game, filled with exciting plays and dramatic turns, highlighted the competitiveness of the NRLW finals series, with the Knights now preparing for a crucial match against the Brisbane Broncos. The match was broadcast live on Kayo Sports, offering fans an ad-break-free viewing experience of the exciting finals series. The victory was particularly significant for the Knights, as it came after a season where they demonstrated great potential, now they have the chance to advance to the grand final. The Knights coach, Ben Jeffries, was no doubt relieved with the win after his team led 18-0 at half-time, fueled by a commanding 66% possession rate. \The Knights' dominance in the first half was orchestrated by the outstanding performance of their halfback, Jesse Southwell, who consistently put pressure on the Titans' defense. Southwell's strategic playmaking was evident from the start, with her perfectly placed bomb leading to Fane Finau's opening try within the first two minutes. Keighley Simpson's subsequent try and Southwell's accurate penalty kicks further solidified the Knights' lead. Olivia Higgins' dummy-half try added to the Knights' advantage, creating an imposing half-time score. Shanice Parker's early second-half try seemed to solidify the Knights' control, expanding their lead, but the Titans mounted a determined comeback, led by Jasmine Solia and Sarina Masaga, bringing the score to 24-10. Phoenix-Raine Hippi's brace of tries injected further drama, narrowing the gap and setting up a tense finish. However, Parker ultimately sealed the win with a late try, capitalizing on a crucial error from Hippi, ending the Titans' season.\Discipline proved to be a major issue for the Titans, under coach Karyn Murphy, who would have been frustrated with her team's performance. The Titans conceded eight penalties and made 13 handling errors, which consistently hampered their progress. The match also saw several instances of misconduct, with Shaylee Bent and Taliah Fuimaono being placed on report for hair pulls on Fane Finau, and Titans captain Georgia Hale being reported for a crusher tackle. Despite Hale's individual efforts, which included topping the tackle count with an impressive 42 tackles, the Titans' collective errors ultimately cost them the game. The Knights’ victory was a testament to their resilience, strategic play, and the individual brilliance of players like Southwell and Parker. The Knights will now prepare for the preliminary final against the Brisbane Broncos, determined to continue their quest for the NRLW grand final





