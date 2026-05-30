Knights Survive Scare to Beat Eels 28-22 in NRL Round

The Newcastle Knights overcame a late comeback from the Parramattan Eels to win 28-22, securing their fourth straight victory. Kalyn Ponga played despite a recent suspension, while Parramatta battled without Mitchell Moses.

The Newcastle Knights secured a hard-fought 28-22 victory over the Parramatta Eels at McDonald Jones Stadium, marking their fourth consecutive win. The match was heavily influenced by State of Origin obligations, with both teams missing key players.

Newcastle's Kalyn Ponga returned despite a recent fine and suspension for a high shot, while Jacob Saifiti played after being an unused substitute for New South Wales. Parramatta was without captain Mitchell Moses due to a hamstring injury. Newcastle started strongly, with Dylan Lucas scoring early after a short ball from Sandon Smith. Brian Kelly, celebrating a milestone, responded for Parramatta.

Smith's second try assist, benefiting from a fortuitous bounce, put Greg Marzhew over. However, a crafty kick from Talyn Da Silva led to Dylan Walker's simple try, narrowing the gap. Despite Newcastle's dominance in the first half, Parramatta missed two potential tries before the break due to errors. In the second half, Harrison Graham produced a memorable 50-meter solo try to extend Newcastle's lead.

After Sandon Smith's injury, Lucas capitalized on a pass from Sharpe to score his second try. Jordan Samrani's try from a grubber by Volkman kept Parramatta within reach. A try by Fletcher Hunt, followed by a missed conversion by Ponga, gave the Eels hope. An intercept by Samrani set up Isaiah Iongi's try, reducing the deficit to six points.

Parramatta pressed hard, earning a set close to the line, but the bunker denied Kitione Kautoga a late equalizer. The win consolidates Newcastle's position in the top eight, while Parramatta remains in the bottom four despite a valiant effort





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