Kogan slashes prices up to 70% in end‑of‑financial‑year sale, Australians rush for TVs, Pilates reformers and mattresses

Kogan's end‑of‑financial‑year clearance offers discounts of up to seventy percent on tech, home and fitness items, with standout deals on a 43‑inch 4K smart TV, a foldable Pilates reformer and mattresses reduced by up to eighty percent, fueling a wave of bargain‑hungry shoppers across Australia.

Kogan has launched its end‑of‑financial‑year clearance with discounts that reach as high as seventy percent on a wide range of products, prompting Australian shoppers to open dozens of browser tabs in search of the best bargain.

The biggest headline attractors are a 43‑inch LED 4K Smart AI Google TV now priced at three hundred nineteen dollars, down from almost six hundred dollars, and a foldable Pilates reformer from the Fortis brand that has quickly become a fan favourite among those who have been weighing the cost of boutique classes against a home workout solution. Mattress prices have been slashed by up to eighty percent, while office furniture enjoys reductions of up to seventy percent, creating a perfect storm for consumers looking to spruce up their work‑from‑home setups before the fiscal year draws to a close.

The sale also features deep cuts across a variety of other categories. Televisions are offered at up to fifty percent off, laptops and desktop computers see discounts of up to forty‑five percent, kitchen appliances are reduced by as much as sixty percent and wearable technology can be purchased with savings of up to seventy‑five percent.

These figures reflect Kogan's aggressive pricing strategy aimed at capturing the attention of buyers who are keen to secure practical upgrades while also indulging a bit of impulse spending before the financial calendar resets. The company's promotional material highlights the emotional satisfaction that comes from getting a high‑value item at a fraction of its original price, a sentiment that resonates strongly with a market that values both fiscal responsibility and the thrill of a good deal.

Beyond electronics and furniture, the clearance includes a range of lifestyle and health products that have sparked particular interest. The popular dog dental care bundle, which has already sold twenty thousand units, continues to sell out as pet owners report noticeable improvements in their pets' breath after using the kit. A self‑cleaning vacuum that has been described as 'fantastic' by early reviewers is also part of the promotion, offering a hands‑free cleaning experience that appeals to busy households.

As the sale progresses, shoppers are encouraged to act quickly, as stock levels are limited and popular items are disappearing fast. Kogan's end‑of‑financial‑year sale therefore stands as a major retail event that combines deep discounts with a broad product assortment, catering to Australians who want to upgrade their homes, tech gadgets, fitness equipment and even pet care essentials before the year ends





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