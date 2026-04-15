Kohli's Impact Sub Debut Inspires Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Victory Over Lucknow Super Giants

Virat Kohli makes history as an impact substitute, scoring a vital 49 to guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a commanding win against Lucknow Super Giants. Josh Hazlewood earns Player of the Match honors for his stellar bowling performance.

In a significant moment for the Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli made his debut as an impact substitute, a strategic move that paid dividends as he smashed a crucial 49 runs to steer his team to a comprehensive five-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday. The seasoned batter, who had sustained a knee injury in Bengaluru's previous encounter against Mumbai Indians, was restricted to batting only for this match. This strategic deployment marked the first time the veteran cricketer was utilized in this specific role.

Following the departure of his opening partner Phil Salt for a mere seven runs in the second over, Kohli stepped onto the crease and immediately set about building a strong foundation for his team's modest chase of 147. His presence and assertive batting injected much-needed momentum into the innings. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in pursuit of their fourth win in five matches, achieved their target with an impressive 29 balls to spare. This victory propels them level on points with Rajasthan Royals at the top of the 10-team standings, securing their position by virtue of a superior net run-rate.

Despite not being at full fitness, Kohli expressed satisfaction with his contribution and intensity. He revealed, 'I’m still not 100 per cent. My knee was a bit sore last game. Even health-wise, I’ve been under the weather for four or five days now.' He added, 'I started off well today, so I was happy with my intensity. Again, would have liked to carry on and finish the game off.' The dynamic batter, who has been in impressive form this season, showcased his adaptability by striking six boundaries off the new-ball bowlers Mohammed Shami and Prince Yadav, before dispatching a six off spinner Digvesh Rathi. With 228 runs to his name this season, including two half-centuries in five matches, Kohli continues to be a formidable force, constantly striving to elevate his game. 'The game has certainly changed,' he remarked. 'I’m trying my best. I think I’ve done okay so far in adapting. Early on, last two games, as I said, I haven’t been at my best, but yeah, I’m always looking to push the bar.'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru experienced a few further setbacks, losing two more wickets, including that of their captain Rajat Patidar for 27. However, the steady hands of Tim David and Romario Shepherd, who remained unbeaten on 14 runs each, successfully navigated the team to victory. On the bowling front for Lucknow Super Giants, their bowlers showed glimpses of promise. Salam claimed the crucial wicket of opener Aiden Markram for 12, with significant support from experienced pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who took 3 wickets for 27 runs, and Josh Hazlewood, who conceded just 20 runs and took one wicket. The Lucknow innings was further hampered when their skipper Rishabh Pant was struck on the elbow by a short delivery from Hazlewood and was forced to retire hurt after facing only three balls, clearly in discomfort.

Lucknow's batting lineup struggled throughout their innings, with Mitchell Marsh emerging as the top scorer with 40 runs. The overall batting performance was deemed below par, resulting in their third defeat in five matches. Stand-in skipper Nicholas Pooran acknowledged the team's batting woes, stating, '175 would’ve been competitive. But it’s no secret we have been struggling with the bat the entire season and today we paid the price.' The impact substitute rule, while showcasing strategic innovation, also highlights the importance of adaptability and fitness in the high-octane environment of the IPL. Kohli's successful transition into this role underscores his enduring influence and his team's tactical acumen.





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IPL 2026 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru Lucknow Super Giants Impact Substitute

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