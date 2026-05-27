Kokkinakis withdraws from French Open after shoulder flare‑up, vows to fight on for Wimbledon and US Open

Australian tennis player Thanasi Kokkinakis retired from his second‑round match at Roland Garros due to a recurring right shoulder injury. He will undergo scans and remains determined to compete in the remaining Grand Slams, despite a tough recovery from a pioneering 2025 surgery.

Australian tennis professional Thanasi Kokkinakis announced on Wednesday that he will undergo further medical scans after being forced to retire from his second‑round match at Roland Garros due to a flare‑up of his chronic right shoulder injury.

The 30‑year‑old had fought back from a set down to level the match at one set all against veteran Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, displaying the resilience that has defined his career despite a series of serious setbacks. After two hours of play in the sweltering heat of Paris, Kokkinakis appeared visibly uncomfortable, constantly adjusting his serving arm and seeking physiotherapy assistance during the first‑set break.

He returned to the court for the third set but quickly lost the opening game, then, with evident pain, hit several balls out of reach before walking to the net and signalling that he could not continue. Carreno Busta met him at the net with words of sympathy, acknowledging the difficulty of battling a recurring injury.

In the post‑match interview Kokkinakis explained that he had entered the contest with doubts, hoping to test his fitness but aware that his shoulder was not responding as needed.

"I could feel it getting worse during the match," he said, adding that he had opted to withdraw rather than risk a more severe deterioration that could jeopardise his participation in the upcoming Wimbledon and US Open events. He emphasized his determination to remain optimistic, noting that he will have scans the following day and hopes to compete in the remaining Grand Slam tournaments later this year.

Kokkinakis also reflected on the broader context of his recovery journey, recalling the gruelling four‑hour, four‑set victory over Frenchman Terence Atmane that preceded his retirement. That win marked only the fourth match he has completed since undergoing a groundbreaking pectoral surgery in early 2025, a procedure that involved a highly experimental tendon transfer to reinforce his shoulder. Kokkinakis' struggle highlights the relentless challenges faced by athletes coping with chronic injuries.

The Australian has spent the past several years oscillating between periods of promise and prolonged downtime, yet each comeback has been met with admiration from fans and fellow players alike. Carreno Busta expressed his respect for Kokkinakis, calling him a great competitor and wishing him a full recovery.

The Australian contingent at the French Open also saw mixed fortunes, with James Duckworth producing a strong fight against Spanish teenager Rafael Jodar before falling in four sets, while Alex de Minaur suffered a tough defeat to the same young opponent after a dramatic tumble and a medical timeout for a thigh issue. Despite these setbacks, the Australian squad remains hopeful that Kokkinakis will regain his form and make a meaningful appearance at the season's final major tournaments, continuing his quest to prove that he can still compete at the highest level of the sport





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Kokkinakis Retires with Injury as Australian Roland Garros Presence ShrinksThanasi Kokkinakis retired from his French Open match against Pablo Carreno Busta due to a recurring pectoral injury, leaving Australia with only four singles players at the tournament. Kokkinakis expressed concerns about further damage impacting his Wimbledon and US Open chances, while fellow Australian James Duckworth also exited in the second round.

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