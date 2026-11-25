Jack Clayton boosted his Test selection chances with an unbeaten 83, while Sam Konstas fell for 11 and Mitch Swepson claimed a 10-wicket haul in the Sheffield Shield at the SCG.

Queensland batsman Jack Clayton strengthened his case for a Test call-up with an unbeaten 83 against New South Wales at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

The innings came as Sam Konstas fell for 11 in another blow to his hopes of an Australian Test return. Clayton's knock was his fifth time past 50 in this year's Sheffield Shield, lifting his season tally to 449 runs at 74.83. The 27-year-old started the season with a century and is timing his run perfectly as Australia's selection panel prepares to meet later this week.

Also read Konstas falls for 42 as Smith makes 12 on return in Sheffield Shield

Queensland Pair Dominate Shield Clash

The panel will pick the squad to face New Zealand in Perth on December 9. Marnus Labuschagne has already been told he is not in the selectors' plans for that series. Fellow Queenslander Mitch Swepson snared four second-innings scalps, including Konstas with his first ball, to finish with his third career 10-wicket haul. The 33-year-old leg-spinner's performance came as questions continue over veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who took three wickets for the match but rarely troubled the Bulls' batsmen.

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Swepson declared the pitch was a throwback to the good old days. It's nice to see some footmarks, a bit of bareness in the wicket, some cracking, Swepson said. My last few games I've experienced here, it's been pretty green, pretty seam friendly, so it's nice to see some old school characteristics coming back here, particularly at the SCG. Swepson played the last of his four Tests against Sri Lanka in 2022.

His eye-catching display has added to the selection debate ahead of the New Zealand series. Whether Clayton rockets into calculations could come down to whether selectors persist with Travis Head at the top of the order. Despite hitting match-winning centuries at the top during last year's Ashes, and a second-innings century against the Proteas last month, there have been strong calls for the Test vice-captain to return to the middle order.

Head Position Sparks Selection Debate

Head's three single-digit scores in the recent ODI series against England have only seen those calls sound louder. If he was moved down, it would likely be a two-horse race to replace him with Konstas and Jake Weatherald in the mix. Konstas has the most runs in this year's Shield season with 479 at 68.42, but his bid to return took a hit on Wednesday when he belted Swepson to Labuschagne at cover.

It continued a miserable outing for the 21-year-old, who battled illness throughout the game and was forced to sit away from his teammates. Weatherald, who was dropped after scores of 23 and 0 in the embarrassing loss to Bangladesh in August but still holds a Cricket Australia contract, has moved to fourth on the Shield run-scorers list with 386 at 48.25 after back-to-back centuries.

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If Head remains at the top, selectors could look to bring in a fresh face to bat in the top four. Steve Smith, who was bowled by a beauty from Jack Sinfield for 13 on Wednesday, could move up to first-drop, while Clayton is timing his run to perfection. Clayton is a classic left-hander, a throwback to an era before T20.

Khawaja Backs Clayton For Australia

His name first exploded into the headlines in October when Usman Khawaja nominated his former Queensland teammate as a bolter for Australia's XI this summer. No one talks about him, Khawaja bemoaned at the time. Clayton, who was part of the Brisbane Lions' academy but missed out on the AFL draft, said former Queensland and Australian coach Darren Lehmann played a pivotal role in his career.

Darren Lehmann was excellent for me in terms of freeing me up and encouraging me to play positive cricket, Clayton said. His latest half-century could not have come at a better time as the selection race heats up.