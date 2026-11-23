Sam Konstas missed a chance to push for a Test recall, falling for 42, while Steve Smith made a painstaking 12 on his return as NSW reached 7-195 against Queensland.

Sam Konstas missed a golden opportunity to push for an Australian Test recall, while Steve Smith also fell cheaply on his return to the middle ahead of the first Test of the summer against New Zealand in Perth next month.

After going wicketless on day one of the Sheffield Shield against Queensland at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Test spinner Nathan Lyon took 1-86 and claimed a wicket early on day two Monday to help bowl the Bulls out for 278. In reply, NSW were 7-195 at stumps.

Also read Steve Smith returns for NSW as Sam Konstas pushes for Test recall before New Zealand series

Sam Konstas Misses Golden Test Recall Opportunity

On an intriguing day of Shield cricket ahead of the December 9 opener against the Kiwis, with the Australian XI far from clear, Konstas at first looked poised to continue making his case for a recall. He fell just as selectors would have started to rub their hands together.

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After showing the temperament required of a Test opener by leaving well and accumulating nicely, the 21-year-old would have been livid when he got a thick leading edge from a short-length Mitch Swepson delivery. Earlier, he had belted the leg spinner into the Ladies Pavilion off his first delivery of the afternoon.

But after being pinned down by the probing medium pace of Michael Neser, Konstas appeared to go into his shell and paid the price, falling for 42 after chipping back down the pitch to Swepson. Konstas, who had been battling illness and had to be separated from the rest of the NSW side, remains the top run scorer in the Shield this season with 468 runs at 78.

Steve Smith Struggles in Return to Middle Order

He is set to get another chance to bat in NSW second innings. He was not the only frustrated NSW batter on Monday, with Smith trapped in front for a painstaking 12 from 59 balls off a Neser delivery that jagged back a long way and looked to be missing leg stump.

In better news, Smith did not show any signs of being restricted in his movement after withdrawing on the morning of the series decider in South Africa at Newlands last month because of a neck injury. Neser reminded selectors that age is not an issue when it comes to troubling batsmen.

Bowling under a blanket of clouds, the 36-year-old was the pick of the Bulls attack and also had Josh Philippe out caught behind for 46 from another delivery that just nipped away. Neser double breakthrough put an end to the Blues strong start, and the hosts slumped from 0-79 to 4-140 when Nic Maddinson was trapped in front for five by off-spinner Jack Sinfield.

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Michael Neser Emerges as Key All Pace Attack Option

It could have been 5-150 had the Bulls not dropped a sitter when Ryan Hicks was on eight. Neser played a key role in last summer Ashes series, taking 15 wickets across three Tests, and looms again as an option this season if selectors opt for an all-pace attack or in the event of injuries to Australia topline pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

Neser selection for the Gabba Test last year meant there was no room for Lyon in the side, and the veteran spinner Test future remains far from certain, especially with Scott Boland knocking down the door. Former Blues and Australian spinner Stuart MacGill again called for Lyon to be left out of the side to take on the Kiwis in Perth, and said his spot in the state side should come under review, too.

Stuart MacGill Calls for Nathan Lyon Review

Speaking on the Fanatics podcast alongside former Australian Test cricketers Steve O'Keefe and Moises Henriques, MacGill said: Nothing personal against Nathan. I just think he is holding a place at the moment. I will go as far to say I think he is a placeholder as well in the NSW team as well ... I would like to see some other guys get opportunities for NSW.

If he is not in the Australian team, he is keeping guys like Tanveer Sangha out of the NSW team, which is a shame.