Steve Smith returned from a neck injury with a labored 12, while Sam Konstas made 42 to boost his Test hopes as NSW finished day two at 195-7 against Queensland's 278 at the SCG.

Steve Smith fell cheaply in his batting comeback, making a laborious 12 for NSW against Queensland in their Sheffield Shield clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday.

Smith had not played an innings since 22 October, when he battled a neck injury in Australia's second Test in South Africa. He returned ahead of Australia's first Test against New Zealand starting on 9 December in Perth. In reply to Queensland's 278 all out, the Blues were 195-7 at stumps on day two. Smith's knock in tricky conditions was cut short by fringe Test paceman Michael Neser.

Also read Steve Smith Out for 12 in Sheffield Shield Return as NSW Reach 7-195 Against Queensland

Smith struggled for touch on a rain-affected day and, with stadium lights on in the last session, faced 59 balls. He was adjudged lbw when trapped on the crease to an in-dipping Neser delivery, though replays showed the ball perhaps would have missed leg stump. The ex-Test captain cut Bulls spinner Mitchell Swepson for four early and was six runs from eight balls. He then was scoreless from his next 24 deliveries.

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His next run came when he almost chopped a Cameron Gannon short ball onto his stumps. In better news, Smith did not show any signs of being restricted in his movement after withdrawing on the morning of the series decider at Newlands last month because of a neck injury. Smith came to the crease to replace NSW opener Sam Konstas, who did no harm to his claims for a Test recall, making 42 from 86 balls.

Konstas Edges Out In Strange Manner

Konstas, who has been in fine touch in the domestic season, struck a six and five fours before being dismissed in strange fashion. Facing Swepson, Konstas attempted a half-hearted push to the leg-side but got a leading edge to pop a simple return catch to the Queensland tweaker. Earlier, he had belted the leg spinner into the Ladies Pavilion off his first delivery of the afternoon.

After showing the temperament required of a Test opener by leaving well and accumulating nicely, the 21-year-old would have been livid with his dismissal. He had been pinned down by the probing medium pace of Neser and appeared to go into his shell. Konstas, who had been battling illness and had to be separated from the rest of the NSW side, remains the top run scorer in the Shield so far this season with 468 runs at 78.

He is set to get another chance to bat in NSW's second innings. Konstas fell after a 79-run opening partnership with Josh Philippe, who also departed when within reach of a half-century. Philippe edged to keeper Jimmy Peirson from the bowling of Neser when on 46. Neser's double breakthrough put an end to the Blues' strong start, and the hosts slumped from 0-79 to 4-140 when Nic Maddinson was trapped in front for five by off-spinner Jack Sinfield.

It could have been 5-150 had the Bulls not dropped a sitter when Ryan Hicks was on eight. Neser was the pick of the Bulls attack, bowling under a blanket of clouds, and finished with 2-28. The 36-year-old reminded selectors that age is not an issue when it comes to troubling batsmen.

Neser Reminds Selectors Of His Value

He played a key role in last summer's Ashes series, taking 15 wickets across three Tests, and looms again as an option this season if selectors opt for an all-pace attack or in the event of injuries to Australia's top-line pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. Earlier, Queensland were bowled out for 278 with Test spinner Nathan Lyon claiming a wicket in his first over on Monday.

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Lyon finished with 1-86 from 29 overs after going wicketless on day one. Charlie Stobo (3-45) and Liam Hatcher (3-55) were the most successful bowlers for NSW. Swepson was the chief destroyer for Queensland, taking 3-45. Lyon's Test future remains far from certain, especially with Scott Boland knocking down the door.

Neser's selection for the Gabba Test last year meant there was no room for Lyon in the side. Former Blues and Australian spinner Stuart MacGill again called for Lyon to be left out of the side to take on the Kiwis in Perth. He said Lyon's spot in the state side should come under review too, speaking on a podcast alongside former Australian Test cricketers Steve O'Keefe and Moises Henriques. Nothing personal against Nathan.

I just think he is holding a place at the moment. I will go as far to say I think he is a placeholder as well in the NSW team as well. I would like to see some other guys get opportunities for NSW. If he is not in the Australian team, he is keeping guys like Tanveer out of the NSW team, which is a shame.

Test Selection Remains Uncertain Ahead Of Perth

The Australian XI for the first Test against New Zealand in Perth remains far from clear. Konstas, despite his dismissal, remains in the frame for a recall, while Smith's return to the middle will be closely monitored. Neser's performance served as another reminder of his value as a backup pace option. With the Test summer approaching, selectors face several tough decisions.

NSW will resume on day three at 195-7, still trailing Queensland by 83 runs. The Sheffield Shield match continues on Tuesday at the SCG, with both teams looking to gain the upper hand ahead of the international summer.