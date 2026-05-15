Koora Luggage: Premium Quality, Sustainability, and Accessibility

Koora luggage is a Perth-based brand that offers premium quality luggage made from recycled materials, promoting sustainability and accessibility. The Eco Lite collection includes carry-ons, checked-in suitcases, and luggage sets, while the new Reva backpack range is made from corn-based leather and recycled polyester.

When it comes to luggage, often when you go hard-shell, you can expect materials like polycarbonate, polypropylene, ABS plastic, or aluminum -- all of which are lauded for their durability.

When you opt for soft-shell luggage, it often uses fabrics like nylon or polyester for flexibility and lighter weight. But one Perth-born luggage brand is shaking up all of this, and proving a runaway success story with smart Aussie travellers looking for premium quality without the international markup, and sustainability built in, not bolted on. Koora is all of that and more.

The first in Australia to craft bags from post-consumer recycled polycarbonate, the Aussie brand is on a mission to make travel more sustainable, more stylish, and more accessible. Featuring luggage made from post-consumer recycled polycarbonate shells with recycled-fabric, antimicrobial interiors, as well as plant-based innovation, there's something for everyone -- and right now it's 60 per cent off.

The sitewide sale of up to 60 per cent off (the deepest discount the brand has ever offered) carries across the Eco Lite collection of carry-ons, checked-in suitcases, and luggage sets, plus the new Reva backpack range made from corn-based leather. So what are some of the top buys from Koora and why should you invest?

First out the gate, we have to talk about the Eco Lite Expandable 2-Piece Checked-In Set -- the brand's bestseller for couples and frequent flyers. Crafted from recycled PCR-polycarbonate for a durable, eco-conscious, water-resistant hard shell, it features smooth 360° spinner wheels with shock absorption and a locking mechanism for effortless mobility and a lightweight telescopic aluminium handle with two adjustable height settings for ergonomic control.

The soft antimicrobial interior lining made from 100% post-consumer recycled polyester, while the genuine TSA-approved combination lock is ideal for secure and stress-free international travel. Elsewhere, there's the Eco Lite Carry-On -- airline-compliant and perfect for cabin travel, or the Eco Lite Expandable 3-Piece Set -- built for families and long-haul travellers. The new Reva Backpack is also a great buy, made from corn-leather and recycled polyester, and designed for the 2–3 day corporate getaways.

Reviews online for Koora are glowing, and shoppers have been raving about the little-known brand in the reviews section.

"I recently purchased the expandable carry-on bag, and after using it on my latest trip, I can honestly say I'm incredibly impressed," writes one. "Its style and the subtle branding on the handle really elevate the overall aesthetic. The wheels glide silently and smoothly, making it effortless to navigate through crowded terminals. I would highly recommend this product to anyone looking for a stylish and reliable travel companion.

" Another adds: "These bags from Koora prove that travel and sustainability can go hand in hand. So if you are a conscious traveler and looking to minimize your environmental footprints without compromising the style then Koora luggage bags are the great choice.

" While a third says: "I recently purchased this carry-on bag, and I couldn't be more impressed! It's the perfect size for weekend trips and fits in the overhead compartment without any issues. The material feels durable, yet lightweight, and I love the sleek design. The wheels roll smoothly in every direction, making it easy to navigate through crowded airports.

I would definitely recommend Koora to my friends and family.

" For more information and to browse the game-changing luggage for yourself, head here now





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Koora Luggage Eco-Friendly Sustainable Premium Quality Travel Companion Corporate Getaways Recycled Materials Post-Consumer Recycled Polycarbonate Corn-Based Leather Recycled Polyester

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