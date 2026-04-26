Korda Maintains Five-Shot Lead at Chevron Championship After Record-Tying Score

Nelly Korda leads the Chevron Championship by five strokes after a 2-under 70 in the third round, tying the tournament record. Patty Tavatanakit is her closest competitor, while Ruoning Yin and Pauline Roussin-Bouchard are within striking distance.

Nelly Korda stands on the brink of a historic victory at the Chevron Championship , holding a commanding five-stroke lead after a captivating third round at Memorial Park in Texas.

While she briefly extended her advantage to a remarkable eight shots, a late-round struggle with putting prevented her from further solidifying her position. Despite these minor wobbles, Korda’s overall performance was exceptional, resulting in a 2-under 70 and a total score of 16-under-par 200. This impressive tally not only secures her the lead but also ties the tournament record previously set by Jennifer Kupcho in 2022.

The challenge now lies in converting this substantial lead into a third major championship title when the final round commences. The American golfer demonstrated remarkable control throughout much of her round, particularly with her iron play on the challenging, heavily sloped greens of Memorial Park. She consistently placed herself in advantageous positions, showcasing her strategic prowess and technical skill.

However, Korda acknowledged a slight dip in concentration as the wind picked up, leading to some missed opportunities on the putting green. The oppressive heat and humidity also presented a physical challenge, prompting her to utilize an umbrella for sun protection during her walk along the fairways. This demonstrates her attention to detail and commitment to maintaining peak performance even under difficult conditions.

The ability to adapt to changing weather conditions and manage physical fatigue will be crucial in the final round. Chasing Korda is Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit, who delivered a strong performance with a 69, closing the gap to five shots. Tavatanakit’s resilience was evident as she recovered from a rare bogey on the 13th hole with a pair of crucial birdies in the closing stretch.

Further down the leaderboard, Ruoning Yin of China, a former world number one and Women's PGA champion, carded a 66 to move within six shots of the lead, sharing third place with Pauline Roussin-Bouchard of France, who posted a 67. Other notable performances included a 70 from Hannah Green, propelling her to 2-under and a tie for 29th, while Minjee Lee and Karis Davidson face an uphill battle, both sitting at 1-over par heading into the final day.

The competition remains fierce, and while Korda holds a significant advantage, the final round promises to be a thrilling contest as her rivals attempt to mount a comeback and challenge for the coveted championship title. The pressure will be immense, and the ability to remain composed and execute under pressure will be the key to success





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Nelly Korda Chevron Championship LPGA Golf Patty Tavatanakit

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