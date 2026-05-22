Kotoni Staggs Named in NSW Blues Squad for State of Origin Opener

NSW State of Origin coach Laurie Daley has called up centre Kotoni Staggs for the State of Origin series opener against Queensland after his four-year absence, with the recalled player expected to fill the void left by injured Blues star Latrell Mitchell. Daley loves the way Staggs plays and has given him the license to lead with the same aggression as his previous stint with the Broncos.

Kotoni Staggs has been recalled to the NSW Blues team for the first time since his debut four years ago, replacing injured Latrell Mitchell at centre for the State of Origin series opener in game one next Wednesday at Stadium Australia.

NSW coach Laurie Daley praised the recalled centre for setting the standard in his previous stint with the Broncos and expressed confidence in his ability to lead the Blues's aggression against Queensland. Staggs has not played since the start of the month due to a suspension for an elbow strike and took the opportunity to fill the void left by Mitchell without a lead-in game, while promising to live up to Daley's expectations.

The centre has previously struggled with a shoulder injury and cited his growth as a leader both on and off the field as the factors behind his recent good form





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Kotoni Staggs NSW Blues Team State Of Origin Series Opener Latrell Mitchell Aggression Limited Overs Cricket

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