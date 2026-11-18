KPMG is cutting 230 jobs and about 20 partners will leave as the firm deals with the fallout from its whistleblower scandal, government bans and lost clients. The cuts follow an earlier round of 360 job losses in August.

KPMG is cutting 230 jobs as the fallout from its whistleblower scandal deepens, adding to a wave of recent white-collar job losses across Australia. The losses are centred in KPMG consulting division, with smaller cuts in supporting areas and its team that advises companies on corporate deals.

About 20 partners will also leave the firm, which had about 9000 staff in Australia. KPMG Australia chief executive John Sams said the cuts were a difficult decision. Our priority is to support affected workers through this process, Sams said in a statement. We must align our business with client demand.

Also read KPMG Australia cuts 230 jobs amid whistleblower fallout and weak demand

KPMG Job Cuts Deepen Amid Scandal Fallout

This is a necessary step towards renewing and rebuilding our firm. The job losses had been foreshadowed earlier this month, when it was reported that up to 400 jobs could be slashed at the embattled consulting firm. KPMG reputation and pipeline of work have suffered since March, when Labor senator Deborah O Neill revealed the firm had stonewalled a whistleblower who claimed senior staff had misused confidential client information.

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State and federal governments have banned KPMG from winning new work since the full scale of the whistleblower scandal became clear. The federal ban lasts until February at least. Existing contracts with the Commonwealth can still be expanded while the federal ban is in effect, leaving some room for KPMG to continue current work. Private sector clients have also walked away from KPMG, including Macquarie.

The bank, the country largest, dumped KPMG from an audit contract in August before the work had even begun. That same month, KPMG cut about 360 staff and 27 partners. Those cuts were also focused on the consulting division, even though the whistleblower scandal hit the firm auditing division. The split reflects how auditing contracts can take years to change, which has cushioned that section of KPMG from the immediate fallout of the scandal.

Government Bans and Client Losses Hit KPMG

Numerous senior leaders at KPMG, including its previous chief executive and top audit staff, have left the firm after its mishandling of the whistleblower allegations became public in numerous parliamentary hearings. That parliamentary committee is scheduled to hold another public hearing next week, but its focus is not yet clear. The hearings have kept pressure on KPMG over its handling of the whistleblower claims.

The whistleblower had alleged that senior staff misused confidential client information, and the firm response to those claims has damaged its standing with government and corporate clients. KPMG is not the only major Australian employer cutting jobs in recent weeks. Earlier this week, Bunnings also moved to reduce its workforce, continuing a wave of white-collar and retail job losses.

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The combination of government bans, lost private sector work and reputational damage has left KPMG facing a difficult rebuilding process under Sams, who has presided over major job cuts. The firm leadership has said the changes are necessary to match the level of client demand it now expects, rather than the larger workforce it had before the scandal.

Senate Hearings Keep Pressure on KPMG

With the federal ban lasting until at least February, KPMG ability to win new Commonwealth work remains frozen, though existing contracts can still be expanded. Macquarie decision to drop KPMG before an audit contract even began shows how far private sector confidence has fallen since the scandal first emerged in March.

The consulting division has now absorbed the bulk of two rounds of cuts, first in August with about 360 staff and 27 partners, and now with 230 more jobs going. The auditing division, where the whistleblower scandal first hit, has been more insulated because audit contracts are harder to change quickly and often run for years. Senior departures have continued, including the previous chief executive and top audit staff, as parliamentary hearings exposed how the firm handled the whistleblower allegations.

Next week hearing will keep the issue in public view, even though the committee focus is not yet clear, and KPMG rebuild is expected to continue under close scrutiny.