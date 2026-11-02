KPMG Australia to cut up to 400 jobs before Christmas amid consulting decline and audit fallout

KPMG Australia will cut up to 400 jobs before Christmas, with consulting boss Brad Miller telling staff affected employees will leave within weeks. The cuts follow a 17 percent revenue decline in consulting and a government ban extension over a whistleblower scandal.

KPMG Australia will cut up to 400 jobs before Christmas, with consulting boss Brad Miller telling staff last week that affected employees will be out the door within weeks.

KPMG Cuts Jobs Amid Revenue Decline

Sources confirmed the figure, though the firm has not publicly confirmed the exact number. The cuts come as KPMG responds to a significant decline in its consulting business and the impending loss of audit work following a whistleblower scandal. In August, KPMG Australia boss John Sams flagged that more job cuts would be needed as he unveiled financial results for the previous year. Those results showed a 17 percent revenue decline for its consulting business.

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Sams said the outlook remained difficult, telling staff that market conditions were expected to stay tough in FY27 and beyond. Economic growth is expected to remain subdued until at least 2028, Sams said, affecting client investment and extending decision-making timeframes. The professional services sector is also changing rapidly as client expectations evolve, AI reshapes the way services are delivered, and government spending on consultants remains lower.

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Sams also acknowledged the challenges created by the firm's own failings and the work it must continue to do to rebuild trust. While these conditions are likely to persist, Sams said KPMG remains focused on what it can control. The firm will continue to monitor performance closely, act when needed, and consider carefully how it needs to be set up for the future.

Last month, the Department of Finance extended its ban on KPMG bidding for new federal government work until February next year. The extension followed an independent review that concluded the firm should not be permanently banned from government work. A whistleblower had revealed that confidential client information was used to win new business. The report recommended that the ban remain in place until KPMG is proven to have implemented reforms ensuring whistleblower complaints are appropriately handled in future.

Whistleblower Scandal Deepens Uncertainty

The latest cuts add to pressure on KPMG, which is dealing with weaker demand for consulting, the loss of audit work, and the ongoing fallout from the whistleblower scandal. Staff were told the cuts would take effect quickly, with those affected leaving within weeks. The job losses are expected to land before Christmas, deepening uncertainty for employees as the firm reshapes its business in response to difficult market conditions.

KPMG's consulting arm has been hit hardest, with the 17 percent revenue decline reflecting lower client spending and longer decision-making times. Government spending on consultants has also fallen, while advances in AI are changing how professional services are delivered. The firm has said it will keep monitoring performance and act when needed, as it works to rebuild trust and adapt to a rapidly changing sector.