KPMG Whistleblower Scandal: High-Profile Witnesses Including Mike Baird to Testify Before Parliamentary Committee

A comprehensive overview of the KPMG whistleblower scandal reveals how allegations of confidential data sharing for financial gain have led to executive resignations, a public apology, and a wide-ranging parliamentary inquiry. Key figures from Cricket Australia, major law firms, and corporate Australia are poised to face public questioning on governance failures and the mishandling of internal complaints.

Former New South Wales premier and Cricket Australia chairman Mike Baird is among the high-profile witnesses scheduled to testify before a parliamentary committee in Canberra next week regarding the escalating whistleblower scandal at KPMG , one of the world's largest consulting firms.

The parliamentary joint committee (PJC), chaired by Senator Deborah O'Neill, will conduct a public examination into how major Australian corporations and regulatory bodies remained in the dark while KPMG executives allegedly accessed and distributed confidential client information for financial advantage. The hearings will scrutinize the internal mechanisms of KPMG and the actions of its board members, senior partners, and external legal counsel over the past two years.

Baird, who served on the KPMG board, was part of the group that advocated for a more rigorous investigation into the allegations, which initially surfaced through Senate speeches and have since led to the resignation of top executives and a formal apology from the firm. The scandal erupted in March when Senator O'Neill used parliamentary privilege to detail claims that sensitive client data had been improperly shared within KPMG and potentially leveraged to secure new business contracts.

She described the alleged behaviour as profoundly unprofessional and unethical. Last month, internal investigations finally substantiated some of these claims, prompting the departures of former CEO Andrew Yates and former audit chief Julian McPherson. KPMG subsequently issued an apology and officially recognized the whistleblower, granting them the legal protections afforded under Australian law.

The firm admitted that its initial internal review lacked the necessary rigour, raising serious questions about corporate governance and the handling of whistleblower complaints within a major professional services network. A long list of individuals and organisations have been summoned to appear before the PJC. Alongside Baird, the committee will hear from other independent board members Patty Akopiantz and Jane Hemstritch, both of whom were approached by the whistleblower after internal channels stalled.

Hemstritch brings experience from board roles at Commonwealth Bank, Telstra, and Lendlease. This trio initiated a second investigation by law firm Allens, which is still probing 38 separate allegations. Partners from Allens, including managing partner Richard Spurio, are slated to testify next Friday. KPMG's own leadership will also face questioning: chairman Martin Sheppard, the resigned executives Yates and McPherson, interim CEO Stan Stavros, general counsel Louise Capon, former COO Eileen Hoggett, and HR chief Dorothy Hisgrove.

The committee has further expanded its scope to include Lendlease CEO Tony Lombardo and chairman John Gillam. The property giant announced it will tender its audit business for the first time since the 1950s after discovering that its auditor, KPMG, had accessed sensitive boardroom documents in violation of explicit restrictions.

The whistleblower's attempts to escalate the matter to KPMG International were also rebuffed, according to evidence presented to the committee, though the global body now states it takes all reports via its hotline seriously and encourages speaking up





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KPMG Whistleblower Parliamentary Committee Mike Baird Cricket Australia Senator Deborah O'neill Confidential Data Audit Governance Allens Lendlease Andrew Yates Julian Mcpherson Corporate Scandal Australia

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