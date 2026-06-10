Kulikefu Finefeuiaki's Origin Debut: A Second Chance and a New Chapter for Queensland

Kulikefu Finefeuiaki makes his State of Origin debut for Queensland, a moment that symbolizes his family's migration story and his own rise from a South Auckland childhood to NRL stardom through discipline and sacrifice.

Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 's debut for the Queensland Maroons in State of Origin is a profound milestone, representing far more than personal athletic achievement. It is a tribute to the sacrifices of his family and an opportunity to honor the state that provided them with a second chance at life.

Growing up in Mangere, South Auckland, Finefeuiaki witnessed challenging circumstances as a child. His family's relocation to Ipswich, Queensland, was driven by a search for better opportunities. Moving at age eleven, he found his passion for rugby league with the Redbank Plains Bears, where his journey from a 'chubbier' kid who loved playing with cousins to an NRL star began.

His early talent was recognized with the North Queensland Cowboys, but it was his move to the Dolphins that truly unlocked his potential. Through disciplined preparation-learning from seasoned forwards like Kurt Capewell and Reuben Cotter and adjusting his diet by giving up traditional island foods-he has transformed into an 80-minute player. In the 2026 season, he has missed less than a minute of action and ranks fifth in the competition for post-contact metres, showcasing his development.

His call-up to the Maroons squad came after Pat Carrigan's injury, and Finefeuiaki is emotionallycharged and ready to meet the faster pace of Origin football, determined to help Queensland fight to save the series after a last‑minute defeat in Sydney





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State Of Origin Queensland Maroons Kulikefu Finefeuiaki NRL Dolphins Rugby League Ipswich Debut Pat Carrigan Injury

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