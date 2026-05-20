Kumanjayi Little Baby's family mourns, PM vows to work on local issues

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has admitted the need for better efforts to tackle problems facing local Indigenous communities after Karen Kumanjayi Little Baby, a five-year-old schoolgirl, was found dead, allegedly abducted from a town camp. Albanese met with her mother and grandparents and vowed to work with the Northern Territory government to address the issues in the area.

WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this story contains the image of a person who is deceased. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has admitted that all governments need to do much better after meeting the heartbroken family of Kumanjayi Little Baby in Alice Springs.

It has been almost three weeks since the five-year-old girl was found dead days after she was allegedly abducted from a town camp. Speaking this afternoon, Albanese said the "wonderful, young soul" should have had her whole life ahead of her.

"This is a young person lost far too early under circumstances that are unbearable," he said after meeting her mother and grandparents. (The family) are trying to bear their way through this with dignity, with respect and it will remain something that is with them forever. They're proud of their much-loved daughter and granddaughter, of who she was, but also that sense of regret that she won't get to be the young woman and woman that she should have become.

" Albanese said his government will work with the Northern Territory government to tackle issues facing local communities, but admitted they could all do better. This is a time where what I want to see is different levels of government coming together with the community in the same way that the community has come together itself," he said. Albanese was joined by Indigenous Australians Minister Malarndirri McCarthy and Lingiari MP Marion Scrymgour.

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