Kurtley Beale Returns to Wallabies Squad Five Years After Last Test

Kurtley Beale, 37, has been called into the Wallabies squad for the Nations Championship in London as a late replacement for Hunter Paisami, five years after his last Test. Beale overcame an Achilles rupture and a high-profile trial to earn his recall.

Kurtley Beale has been called into the Wallabies squad for Australia's Nations Championship rugby Tests in London, five years after his last Test match. The 37-year-old, who turns 38 in January, was a shock inclusion as an 11th-hour replacement for Hunter Paisami.

He flew solo to England from his home town of Perth, where he plays for the Western Force, while the rest of the Wallabies departed from Sydney. Beale admitted he was still coming to terms with the call-up during his flight. I was still pinching myself on the flight over, to be fair, but really glad to be here, he said on Tuesday at the Wallabies hotel in south-west London.

Also read Wallabies November Tour: Pass Marks and Nations Championship Finals Preview

Beale described the opportunity as very honoured and very humbling, saying it had been a while but he had been working really hard and just kept believing. The veteran said his body and mind are ready for the challenge. The body is feeling good. Physically and mentally, good to go, Beale said.

I have always kind of built myself in that way to be able to be ready, and if an opportunity came, I am able to take it. There was ample opportunity for Beale to give up on making it back to the Wallabies. After joining the 2021 spring tour while based in Paris and playing three Tests, he spent several years not playing for long periods.

Advertisement

Beale Overcomes Injury And Sexual Assault Charges

After electing to leave Racing Metro to return to the Waratahs in 2023, Beale did not play professionally for over two years, due to injury in 2022 and being stood down for 2023 after being charged with sexual assault. Beale was found not guilty at trial and returned to rugby with the Force in 2024.

But just weeks after being named in Joe Schmidt's first Wallabies squad in 2024, he ruptured an Achilles tendon playing club rugby, which sidelined him for another nine months. Returning from an Achilles rupture is hard enough for a young athlete, let alone a player in his mid-30s.

It is the kind of serious injury that can cruel the careers of those in their athletic prime, worse typically than a leg break or even the dreaded tear of an anterior cruciate ligament. Most believed it to be the end for one of the Wallabies' entertainers of the 21st century. His retirement then might have been poetic, a career which never fulfilled its early promise, brought to a close after a noble, final acknowledgment by Wallabies selectors.

Beale had other ideas. At the time, he told then-Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt he would be back. Less than a year later, he was playing Super Rugby again. It was a rollercoaster ride, Beale said.

Wallabies Star Maintains Belief During Comeback

There was a lot of support there and, yeah, there were some tough days but I feel like that allowed me to be the person I am today, and allowed me to stay motivated and still be attached to my goals. Despite admitting there were tough days on that comeback trail, Beale said he never felt his days of playing for the Wallabies were over.

With my experience, and being in and around the Force and Super Rugby the last couple of years, I always thought I was able to still add to the group, to the game, and I just kept believing, he said. I felt like there was some unfinished business, but I guess the focus was always on trying to make sure my body was right, my mind was in a good headspace.

I had great support with my family, my wife, and two kids, so very blessed there. His call-up surprised many, but getting a call from Wallabies coach Les Kiss was not a huge shock for Beale. He was selected for Australia A's tour of the US last month and though he did not go due to visa issues, Beale was told to stay ready.

He has been a steadying hand for the Western Force in recent seasons, offering cover behind Wallabies No 10 Ben Donaldson as well as at inside centre and full-back. Lining up at No 12, Beale helped the Force to a Super Rugby Aus title last month playing outside flyhalf Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, who debuted for the Wallabies against the All Blacks. The surprising thing is how his body has managed to just about keep pace. Just about.

Advertisement

Assistant Coach Praises Beales Consistent Skill Set

Wallabies assistant coach Jon Fisher said Beale is a proven performer across the course of a 10, 15-year career, with a wealth of experience, a broad and consistent skill set, one which I think is tailored to the wide variety of positions he can play. And the truth is we were monitoring him and his performances very closely across the course of Super Rugby AU competition, and he performed exceptionally well.

So, clearly this is the level he belongs at, and he deserves to be in this squad, Fisher said. Beale said he believed his role is to create competition and though he says the trio of No.10s in the squad - Ben Donaldson, Carter Gordon and Declan Meredith - have ample experience at Test level, he will be on hand to pass on any wisdom gleaned from his 95 caps for Australia.

For me to be able to compete and push the guys around me to a standard that is high, and going to help us to be ready on the weekend, then I will be doing that. And I think if I do that, then if I do get an opportunity over here, then I feel like I will be ready, he said.

Back in gold this week, Beale said he will help his younger teammates open their minds up in dealing with the challenges of international rugby. He also gave a chuckle when asked by a British journalist whether he still had an X-factor in his game. What do you reckon? , he smiled back.

I feel like if I'm training well, doing all the one percenters off the field, understanding my role, strategy - whether you're in the 23 or you're not in the 23 - but I'm adding value, I'm feeling good, then 100%. I do feel like if I can be physically prepped, then I'm able to go out there and just react to the game in front of me, but it all starts at training and creating that level of competition and pushing each other.

And once you get that there's confidence to be able to go out there and just play a natural game. Bizarrely, Beale was also announced last week as having agreed to stay at the Force on a modestly paid train and trial contract, after they signed his former Wallabies teammate James O'Connor.

Beale laughed when asked if the Wallabies call-up would earn him a contract upgrade, before saying he was just pleased to be playing next year, and having a shot at making a fourth World Cup. It has always been a motivation of mine, he said. I am training and playing, and that is all that matters to me. I was just looking for a spot for next year.

I'm glad that I'll be able to do that with the Force and hopefully, I'll push along there too. In his 95 caps for Australia, Beale has seen peaks like few others, having won the John Eales Medal in 2011 and played at three World Cups, including in the final in 2015. For much of the past decade it has been his football that has made the headlines, but his personal life was dragged back into the spotlight in 2023.

He was ultimately found not guilty of sexual assault at a Bondi pub in a high-profile trial, but the charges prompted Rugby Australia to stand him down, meaning he could not play at all during that World Cup year.