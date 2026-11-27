Jared Kushner's podcast interview with Mathias Döpfner drew sharp criticism for repeating Kremlin narratives on the Ukraine war, including claims that NATO expansion and Biden caused the conflict.

Jared Kushner's latest interview has drawn sharp criticism for echoing Kremlin narratives on the Ukraine war. The interview was conducted by Mathias Döpfner, chief executive of Axel Springer, which owns London's Telegraph.

Critics say Kushner has bought Putin's tendentious version of history hook, line and sinker. Kushner made four visits to Moscow as envoy of his father-in-law, US President Donald Trump. From Russia's perspective, those visits were clearly not wasted. His detailed account of efforts to resolve Ukraine's war faithfully relayed the Putin view of events.

Also read Russia's War Dead: The Toll Won't Stop Putin

Kremlin Narratives on Ukraine War

Everything Putin tells foreign visitors is designed to make them forget one supreme fact. He deliberately started Europe's bloodiest conflict since 1945 by attacking Ukraine in 2014. He seized 25,900 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory before escalating into a full-scale invasion in February 2022. Putin wants guests to think the war mysteriously started of its own accord.

He redirects their gaze to the root cause of the tragedy. That root cause, he claims, is not that he sent hundreds of thousands of soldiers into Ukraine. It is that Europe's security architecture supposedly ignores Russia's interests. So the answer is not to stop the war with a ceasefire, according to this narrative.

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The real task is to address that root cause by creating a new European security architecture to Putin's liking. After that, the war for which he has no causal responsibility might solve itself. You need almost bottomless ignorance, credulity and naivety to believe any of this. Kushner obviously has all those qualities in abundance, according to the criticism.

He brightly announced that resolving the post-war security architecture is probably the most important task. From that, he said, stems the root causes of the conflict. Putin thinks it was unreasonable that Estonia, Poland and the Czech Republic joined NATO. Those countries broke free of Soviet or Russian occupation between 1989 and 1991.

They chose NATO to ensure they were never conquered again. Putin finds it incredible that nations suffering one Russian invasion after another felt the need for an insurance policy. For him, their NATO membership was so threatening that it explains why war descended on Ukraine. In fairness, Kushner briefly defied the Putin thesis by describing NATO as a defensive alliance.

Putin View on NATO Expansion

But most of what the envoy said was a watered-down repetition of the Russian argument. Kushner complained that former US president George W. Bush started the NATO expansion eastward. Putin had said this was really something he thought was a mistake. Kushner added that Joe Biden invited Ukraine to join NATO.

He said that statement was made and then the war started, and it has been what it has been since. Those 24 words contain enough layers of misunderstanding to deserve close analysis.

First, Biden did not invite Ukraine to join NATO. He only repeated the empty pledge dating back to the Bucharest summit of 2008. That pledge said Ukraine would one day become a member of the alliance. He also prevented that from being a real prospect.

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He stopped Ukraine from getting the vital membership action plan that would have paved the way for accession. Second, Kushner seems to think this imaginary statement from Biden helped cause the conflict. But the war started with Putin's first invasion of Ukraine more than six years before Biden became president.

Third, Kushner uses the passive voice, as if the war began of its own volition. He ignores that Putin took a deliberate decision to attack his neighbour. Who told Kushner any of this? Where did he get the idea that Biden issued a new invitation for Ukraine to join NATO, presumably in 2021?

Kushner Praises Russian Officials

It is hard to imagine any European or American diplomat being so ill-informed as to have told him this. And what about the Russians upon whom Kushner lavished such praise? He described Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, as an incredible friend of mine and a strong advocate for peace. Yuri Ushakov, Putin's foreign policy adviser, was simply incredible.

Kushner called Putin himself a grand master of politics and an historic figure. He said Putin was always well-prepared and very thoughtful with a deep understanding of the issues. It is not hard to imagine Putin or his incredible acolytes filling Kushner's head with nonsense. They may have told him Biden triggered the war by making a grand new invitation for Ukraine to join NATO.

If so, Kushner was parroting their lines in his interview. Another indication of his willingness to be impressed came when Kushner said Putin has so far shown restraint. He noted Putin has agreed not to use nuclear weapons. Those words suggest the envoy sets the bar quite low for restraint, at least as far as Russia is concerned.

Criticism of Zelensky and Helsinki

For Ukraine, however, the standard is different. Minutes after praising Putin for being good enough not to go nuclear, Kushner implicitly criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He criticised Zelensky for daring to strike Russian oil refineries. The irony is that Europe already has a security architecture.

In 1975, the Helsinki Final Act established 10 principles for peace, starting with the sovereign equality of states. It prohibited any threat or use of force and affirmed the inviolability of frontiers and the territorial integrity of every country. The problem is that Putin has broken all of these solemn obligations. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed as a result.