Kuss Wins Stage 19 of Giro d'Italia as Vingegaard Maintains Overall Lead

Sepp Kuss claimed a historic solo victory on stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia in the Dolomites, becoming the 116th rider to win stages at all three Grand Tours. Jonas Vingegaard finished safely in fifth to retain the pink jersey, while Jhonatan Narvaez abandoned the race.

The 19th stage of the Giro d'Italia delivered a thrilling spectacle in the high mountains of the Dolomites , with Sepp Kuss of Visma-Lease a Bike claiming a historic solo victory while his teammate Jonas Vingegaard successfully defended the overall leader's pink jersey.

Kuss, an American rider, attacked on the final climb to the summit finish at Piani di Pezzè, crossing the line alone to secure his first Giro stage win. With this achievement, he became the 116th rider in history to win stages at all three Grand Tours, having previously triumphed at the Tour de France in 2021 and the Vuelta a España in 2019 and 2023.

The stage was a brutal 151-kilometer odyssey through the Dolomites, featuring over 5,000 meters of vertical gain across a series of punishing climbs and technical descents. The relentless terrain tested the peloton from the start, with early breakaways forming and then splintering under the pressure of the race's fast pace and the steep gradients. As the stage progressed, the action intensified.

Lidl-Trek's Giulio Ciccone made a bold move on the long descent from the Passo Fedaia, building a lead of one minute with 10 kilometers remaining. However, Kuss, sensing an opportunity, launched a relentless pursuit once the road tilted upward for the final climb to the finish. The American rider's power and determination were on full display as he caught Ciccone with just over two kilometers left, then surged ahead to cross the line alone.

Kuss finished 13 seconds ahead of Lidl-Trek's Derek Gee, who took second place after a strong chase. Ciccone held on for third, 36 seconds behind, while Felix Gall of Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale finished fourth, 39 seconds adrift. Vingegaard, who had been shadowing his teammate during the stage, crossed the line in fifth place with the same time as Gall, solidifying his overall lead with only two flat stages remaining.

The day also marked the end of Jhonatan Narvaez's Giro campaign, as the UAE Team Emirates rider was forced to abandon the race due to complications from a minor incident the previous day. According to the team, Narvaez suffered a small crash during the post-stage transfer back to the team bus on Thursday, and the resulting physical discomfort proved too severe for him to continue.

The Ecuadorian leaves the race with a remarkable three stage victories to his name, having won stages 1, 8, and 18. His departure is a blow to his team's overall ambitions, but it also underscores the volatile nature of Grand Tour racing where fortunes can change in an instant





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Giro D'italia Sepp Kuss Jonas Vingegaard Stage 19 Dolomites

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