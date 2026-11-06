Kwon Bee Sim Wins Golf Championship at Northbridge Golf Club

Year 3 student Kwon Bee Sim defeats senior opponents with smaller clubs at Sydney's Northbridge Golf Club, marking a historic moment in junior sports.

Junior golfer Kwon Bee Sim secured a decisive victory in the final round at Sydney's Northbridge Golf Club, winning by a margin of five holes. The Year 3 student demonstrated superior skill by defeating adult opponents who utilized clubs with twice the size of her own equipment. This victory highlights her exceptional talent and rapid development in the sport despite her young age.

Championship Details and Winning Margin

Kwon Bee Sim achieved a commanding lead that allowed her to win with five holes remaining in the final round. The Northbridge Golf Club head professional Clinton Russell noted that competitors realized the difficulty of the matchup early in the event. Russell explained that opponents were intimidated by Kwon Bee Sim's precision, often looking to her caddy for reassurance when she placed shots near the hole. He observed that she consistently hit targets within ten feet, a level of accuracy that signaled trouble for her rivals from the start of the competition.

Also read LIV Golf to Continue Operations During Bankruptcy Reorganization Amid 2027 Deadline

Family Background and Professional Influence

Her father Kyu Sim is a former professional golfer who has played a significant role in shaping her career. Kwon Bee Sim's mother Park Han Kwon expressed immense pride in her daughter's outstanding achievement at the local course. Kyu Sim revealed that his daughter is driven by a strong desire to defeat him, noting that she now beats him quite often in their practice sessions. This competitive dynamic within the family has fostered a supportive environment that encourages excellence and continuous improvement in her game.

Advertisement

Personal Connection and Future Ambitions

Kwon Bee Sim, who resides in the North Shore area, has developed a handicap of just ten, reflecting her high level of proficiency. She described golf as an integral part of her identity, comparing its importance to her relationship with her parents. The young athlete dreams of playing professionally and views the sport as a source of positive motivation rather than just a pastime. Her dedication suggests a long-term commitment to the sport, aiming to translate her current success into a professional career.