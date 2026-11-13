Kyiv Drone Strike Hits Orthopedic Hospital, Injuring Three People

A drone struck a Kyiv orthopedic hospital at 3am, injuring three people and halting medical services as Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy and transport infrastructure intensify.

A drone smashed into the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics in Kyiv at 3am, injuring three people. The Kyiv drone strike hit the second floor of the six-storey hospital and an adjoining 19th-century building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the Ukrainian capital.

The hospital's director, Ronan Derkach, said medical services had been temporarily suspended while a cleanup operation got under way. Thirty patients were taken to safety, with firefighters leading dazed patients out of the building as smoke billowed from the burning structure.

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Kyiv Drone Strike Damages Hospital and Nearby Buildings

The blast in Kyiv blew out windows in nearby buildings, including the National Academy of Arts across the road. The hospital sits not far from the Danish and Romanian embassies, as well as cafes and a park popular with dog walkers.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene in the hospital yard. Glass covered the floors inside, and people ran through the building as the fire spread on the upper levels of the hospital complex.

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Witness and Russian Claims Over Drone Attacks

A witness named Oleksandr said the attack had narrowly missed patients. He said he had been asleep when the explosion happened and that residents had jumped out of bed immediately. He added that a strike a little further to the left would have caused far more damage, and that he had felt the shock wave.

Oleksandr condemned the attack on a medical facility, saying that targeting the wounded was really low. He accused Russia of attacking everything and said that high-rise blocks where he lives were being constantly hit by bombs, with little regard for where the munitions landed.

Russia's defence authorities claimed they had shot down nearly 1,200 Ukrainian drones overnight, one of the largest swarms sent by Kyiv. The same account reported that at least four people were killed in the southern region of Volgograd, a claim that could not be verified from the reporting alone.

Russian Strikes on Energy Grid Continue

Deputy energy minister Artem Nekrasov said Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure overnight caused power outages in 12 regions. The affected regions are Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Rivne, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi and Chernihiv.

Nekrasov said energy workers were working at an intensified pace, but new attacks and constant air raid alerts were complicating and delaying repairs. Russia has recently stepped up strikes on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, including power plants, passenger trains and two bridges across the Dnipro river.

Ukraine says the attacks are part of a campaign of terror designed to make a weary population capitulate. Kyiv has described the strikes as deliberate pressure on civilians rather than operations limited to military targets.

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Starshield Disruption and Stalled Peace Talks

The US satellite service Starshield, which Ukraine's military uses as its version of Starlink and which is overseen by the Pentagon, was again experiencing significant disruptions after an unexplained slowdown last month. An unnamed official said some Russian aerial sorties got through because Ukrainian interceptor systems relying on the service could not reach the speed needed to knock out enemy drones.

The White House has yet to explain why the service has been throttled for a second time. The disruption comes as Donald Trump appears to be pressuring Volodymyr Zelenskyy to make territorial concessions to Russia's president, Vladimir Putin.

Trump's emissaries, his son-in-law Jared Kushner and real estate developer Steve Witkoff, met Putin in Moscow on Thursday. They then flew to Dublin to brief Zelenskyy on their talks, which followed trilateral negotiations on Tuesday and Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

Kremlin negotiators insist Ukraine hand over four Ukrainian provinces, including cities and villages Russian troops have been unable to conquer. Moscow is also calling for a new security architecture in Europe, a demand that in effect would require Nato to return to its pre-1997 posture before eastern European nations joined the alliance.

French president Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that Europe had to take part in the talks because US support for Kyiv had ended. He said that without Europeans there was no support for Ukraine, and that Europeans would define and decide their own future security. Moscow, however, does not want European states involved in the US-brokered talks to end the war in Ukraine.