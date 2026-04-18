Kyiv Gunman Killed After Hostage Standoff, Five Dead

A gunman who killed at least five people and took hostages in Kyiv has been shot dead by police after a standoff in a supermarket. Authorities attempted negotiations before tactical units stormed the building.

A violent incident in Ukraine 's capital, Kyiv, on Saturday resulted in the deaths of at least five individuals and the apprehension of a gunman by law enforcement. The assailant, who unleashed gunfire on the streets of the Holosiivskyi district, subsequently took hostages and barricaded himself within a local supermarket.

Following failed attempts to negotiate with the perpetrator, Ukraine's Interior Ministry chief, Ihor Klymenko, announced that special tactical police units initiated an assault on the store. The gunman was killed during the operation as he resisted arrest, according to officials. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the grim toll, stating that a minimum of five people lost their lives, with an additional ten requiring hospitalization. Speaking to media representatives at the scene, Klymenko refrained from speculating on the attacker's motives. He did, however, provide details regarding the negotiation efforts, revealing that police negotiators engaged with the gunman for approximately 40 minutes. "We tried to persuade him, knowing that there was likely a wounded person inside. We even offered to bring in tourniquets to stop the bleeding, but he did not respond," Klymenko stated. "Consequently, the order was given to neutralize him." Klymenko, visibly wearing body armor, identified the weapon used by the assailant as a carbine, a legally registered, shorter variant of a rifle. He also disclosed that the gunman had previously approached licensing authorities in December of the previous year, 2025, to have his weapon test-fired due to an expiring permit. He had presented a medical certificate and submitted an application for permit renewal. "That is all we can say for now," Klymenko concluded. Footage broadcast from the scene depicted law enforcement officers seeking cover within the shopping mall housing the supermarket while gunfire echoed. Eyewitnesses were safely evacuated from the area. The incident underscores the persistent challenges faced by Ukrainian authorities in maintaining public safety amidst ongoing national concerns. The swift and decisive action taken by the police in neutralizing the threat is a testament to their training and preparedness. However, the loss of innocent lives and the terror inflicted upon the community serve as a stark reminder of the human cost of such violent acts. Investigations into the specific circumstances and the attacker's background will undoubtedly continue to shed light on this tragic event. The resilience of the Ukrainian people will be tested once again as they process this disturbing occurrence and support those affected by this senseless violence





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