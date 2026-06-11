Kyle Chalmers Slams IOC for Inadequate Compensation, Fears More Athletes Will Defect to Enhanced Games

Australian swimming great Kyle Chalmers has expressed his disillusionment with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for failing to adequately compensate athletes. Chalmers fears that more competitors may defect to the Enhanced Games in pursuit of lucrative prize money. He also criticized IOC president Kirsty Coventry for her comments on prize money for Olympians, stating that funding should be directed to support a broader group of athletes rather than just those who reach the podium.

Australian swimming great Kyle Chalmers has slammed the International Olympic Committee for failing to adequately compensate athletes, saying he is completely disillusioned and fears more competitors will defect to the Enhanced Games in pursuit of lucrative prize money.

After winning the men’s 100-metre freestyle title in 47.59 seconds at the Australian swimming trials in Sydney to secure another Commonwealth Games berth, Chalmers expressed his frustration and highlighted the financial challenges faced by athletes. He also criticized IOC president Kirsty Coventry for her comments on prize money for Olympians, stating that funding should be directed to support a broader group of athletes rather than just those who reach the podium.

Chalmers expressed his concerns about the lack of financial rewards for athletes and the use of their image and performances for financial gain without reaping the rewards. He also mentioned the financial burden of competing and the false narrative that Olympic athletes are set up in life after winning gold medals. Chalmers expressed his hope for change from the top down and his intention to continue competing through to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics





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International Olympic Committee Kirsty Coventry Prize Money For Olympians Enhanced Games Financial Challenges Australian Swimming Trials Sydney Australian Swimming Great Kyle Chalmers Financial Burden Of Competing False Narrative Financial Rewards For Athletes Use Of Their Image And Performances For Financ Financial Burden Of Competing False Narrative Financial Rewards For Athletes Use Of Their Image And Performances For Financ Use Of Their Image And Performances For Financ

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