Kyle Sandilands Faces Police Complaint Amidst Legal Battle; Guardian Australia Leadership in Flux

Jennie Hill, founder of Mad F---ing Witches, has filed a complaint with Victoria Police over threats following Kyle Sandilands’ on-air comments. Simultaneously, David Munk is emerging as a frontrunner for the permanent editor role at The Guardian Australia, and speculation surrounds News Corp’s potential expansion into Western Australia.

Kyle Sandilands , the controversial radio broadcaster, is facing scrutiny beyond his legal battle with ARN Media. Jennie Hill, founder of the activist group Mad F---ing Witches, has filed a complaint with Victoria Police regarding threats allegedly stemming from Sandilands’ on-air comments.

The dispute began as the Witches group successfully campaigned to pressure companies into withdrawing advertising from Sandilands’ shows, a tactic that reportedly angered the broadcaster. On November 7th, Sandilands alluded to having ‘mates’ who could ‘sort out’ the issue, suggesting a willingness to take matters into his own hands. He further stated he could “get nasty too behind the scenes” and even discussed hiring private investigators to dig up dirt on members of the group.

These comments, referenced in ARN’s legal defense, prompted Hill to report Sandilands for potential breaches of Victoria’s anti-vilification laws, specifically regarding incitement. Hill reports that several administrators of the group have been forced to leave their homes due to the severity of the threats received. While Victoria Police investigated a specific threat reported on April 15th, they found no criminal offenses. The situation highlights the potential consequences of inflammatory rhetoric and the challenges of balancing free speech with public safety.

Separately, discussions are underway regarding the future leadership of The Guardian Australia. David Munk, currently acting editor, has emerged as a strong contender for the permanent position, gaining support from within the newsroom. Despite initial indications he wasn’t interested, Munk appears increasingly comfortable in the role. The search process has involved reaching out to numerous senior editors, but many have declined.

Meanwhile, in the Australian media landscape, there's ongoing speculation about News Corp potentially expanding into Western Australia, a market currently without a metro daily tabloid. Peter V’landys, a prominent figure in NRL and horse racing, is seen as a potential driver of such an expansion, given his influence and the existing media holdings of News Corp. The West Australian newspaper, recently acquired by Southern Cross Media, has historically been critical of the NRL’s presence in Perth, a city dominated by Australian Rules Football





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Kyle Sandilands Mad F---Ing Witches Victoria Police ARN Media The Guardian Australia David Munk News Corp Peter V’Landys Western Australia Media

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