Kyle Sandilands' Hidden Mortgage Woes and Southern Cross Media's Legal Battle

Newly revealed documents show Kyle Sandilands is carrying high-interest mortgages on multiple properties, with rates up to 29.75%. Meanwhile, Southern Cross Media faces a Federal Court case from a former host over the 2012 royal prank.

Radio shock jock Kyle Sandilands is known for his flashy lifestyle, but newly revealed mortgage documents show he is under significant financial strain. Sandilands, who owns a multimillion-dollar luxury car collection and multiple properties, has mortgaged several of his homes to the hilt.

Among them is a $14 million trophy home in Vaucluse, a $3 million farmhouse in the Southern Highlands, a $1.8 million fixer-upper in Copacabana, and a $3 million estate in Glenorie, all with loans from top-tier lender NAB. However, a separate mortgage on the Glenorie property from Mortgage Holdings Group carries staggering interest rates: a lower rate of 19.75% per annum and a higher rate of 29.75%, with $395,000 of the $2 million loan amount withheld to cover interest.

Even if Sandilands pays off the loan early, he must pay at least six months of interest, indicating severe financial pressure. His spokesman declined to comment. The Glenorie property, purchased in 2022 as a potential home for his wife and son, failed to impress his family due to its distant location from Sydney's CBD.

The couple now lives in the more central Vaucluse home, and Sandilands put the Glenorie estate on the market in February 2024, just a week after his on-air attack on co-host Jackie O. Despite dropping the price to $4.9 million and featuring his bespoke Rolls-Royce Phantom in marketing, the property remains unsold. Real estate agents have been instructed not to comment, but the lack of a sale adds to Sandilands' financial woes as interest continues to accrue.

Meanwhile, Southern Cross Media, the radio company formed from a merger with the owner of 2DayFM, faces its own troubles. The company announced up to 300 job cuts, sparking panic among staff.

Additionally, a Federal Court case is reviving the infamous royal prank scandal of 2012, where two hosts from 2DayFM called a London hospital where the Duchess of Cambridge was being treated. The prank led to the suicide of nurse Jacintha Saldanha and international outrage. Former host Michael Christian is suing Southern Cross Media, alleging the company breached the Fair Work Act by failing to protect him and co-host Mel Greig.

Christian claims the company left them as scapegoats, exposed them to death threats, and then marginalized them professionally. The case threatens to reopen old wounds for the network, which has already faced criticism over gender-related issues and cultural problems inherited from its merger. The combination of Sandilands' personal financial struggles and Southern Cross Media's legal battles highlights the volatile nature of the radio industry, where big personalities and corporate pressures often collide.

For Sandilands, the high-interest loan and unsold property serve as a stark reminder that even the wealthiest can face cash-flow problems. For Southern Cross Media, the Christian case could set a precedent for how companies handle employee safety and brand reputation after a crisis





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