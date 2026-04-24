Kyle Sandilands in Court as Legal Battle with ARN Intensifies

Radio host Kyle Sandilands appeared in court today as he and Jackie “O” Henderson pursue legal action against their former employer, ARN, over the termination of their $100 million contracts following an on-air dispute. The case centers on claims of wrongful termination and the argument that Sandilands’ controversial behavior was a condition of his employment.

The highly publicized legal dispute between radio personality Kyle Sandilands and his former employer, Australian Radio Network ( ARN ), continued today with a court appearance by Sandilands.

This case stems from the abrupt end to his and Jackie “O” Henderson’s highly successful program, The Kyle and Jackie O Show, and the subsequent termination of their lucrative $100 million contracts. The fallout originated from a heated on-air exchange that ultimately proved detrimental to the show’s ratings and the financial stability of the network.

Sandilands, arriving at the Federal Court in a Rolls-Royce and impeccably dressed, expressed a confident demeanor to reporters, stating he felt no nervousness and even offered a solution to ARN’s current woes: reinstate him and watch the share price climb. He notably confirmed he had not spoken to his former co-host, Jackie Henderson, since the dispute began.

The core of Sandilands’ defense rests on the argument that his contract termination was unlawful and that his behavior, while often controversial, did not constitute serious misconduct. His legal team, led by barrister Scott Robertson SC, is asserting that ARN was fully aware of Sandilands’ provocative and often abrasive on-air persona and, in fact, actively encouraged it as a key component of the show’s appeal.

Robertson argued that Sandilands possessed a form of “special immunity” to conduct that might be considered unacceptable in other workplace environments, because his value to ARN was intrinsically linked to his unfiltered style. He famously stated, “If you buy Kyle, you get Kyle,” emphasizing that the shock jock’s controversial outbursts were not a bug, but a feature, and were even monetized through social media clips.

The defense will attempt to demonstrate that ARN knowingly benefited from these headline-grabbing moments and cannot now claim they represent grounds for dismissal. This strategy aims to portray the termination as a breach of contract, rather than a justified response to misconduct. The case management hearing focused on procedural matters and setting the stage for a full trial.

Meanwhile, Jackie Henderson’s case is proceeding on a separate, but related, track. Her legal team alleges that she had previously raised concerns about Sandilands’ behavior with station management six months prior to the public dispute, lodging a formal complaint regarding his conduct. Henderson’s lawyer, Vanja Bulut, indicated that evidence will be presented detailing the significant impact the termination has had on her health and wellbeing.

Allegations have surfaced detailing Sandilands’ disparaging remarks towards Henderson, including criticisms of her personal beliefs and dating life, which he reportedly described as “weird, psychological bullshit” and negatively impacted by her reliance on “hype words. ” Furthermore, Henderson claims Sandilands made offensive and abusive comments to her off-air in September 2025, telling her not to return to work until she “got your f***ing shit together like a normal person” and accusing her of not contributing to the show’s success.

Both Sandilands and Henderson are seeking the full payout of the remaining value of their ten-year, $100 million contracts, signed in late 2023. ARN, however, is pursuing a countersuit, claiming that the pair’s actions resulted in substantial financial losses due to lost advertising revenue. Sandilands, leaving court, maintained he had “no regrets” and expressed confidence that “the truth will raise its head.

” A decision regarding whether the cases will be heard jointly or separately is anticipated in May, with a tentative trial date set for October 12th





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