Kyle Sandilands Moves into New Mansion Amidst Radio Ratings Dip and Legal Battle

Kyle Sandilands has relocated to his renovated Vaucluse mansion as KIIS FM ratings fall following his split with Jackie 'O' Henderson. Court documents reveal details of a heated off-air argument between the former co-hosts, as both pursue legal action against the broadcaster.

Radio personality Kyle Sandilands has finalized a move to a newly renovated mansion in Vaucluse , Sydney, signaling a new chapter following a tumultuous period in his career.

The relocation, confirmed by his business manager Bruno Bouchet, comes after the completion of extensive internal renovations to the $14 million property purchased in late 2023. Sandilands, along with his wife Tegan Kynaston and son Otto, previously resided in a rental property nearby. This move occurs amidst significant fallout from his highly publicized split with long-time radio partner Jackie 'O' Henderson, and the initial impact of that separation is already being felt by KIIS FM’s ratings.

The shift in Sandilands’ personal life coincides with a period of legal contention, as both he and Henderson are currently engaged in lawsuits against the broadcaster, ARN Media, alleging wrongful termination. The first full radio survey since the dissolution of ‘The Kyle and Jackie O Show’ reveals a noticeable decline in KIIS FM’s audience share. The breakfast show experienced a one percentage point drop, falling from 12.7 percent to 11.7 percent in the latest GfK radio ratings survey.

Despite this decrease, KIIS FM managed to retain its position as the top-rated FM breakfast show. However, it was surpassed overall by 2GB’s Ben Fordham, who secured a 16.8 percent audience share. This ratings dip underscores the significant influence Sandilands and Henderson had on the show’s success and the challenges KIIS FM faces in maintaining its audience without their established dynamic.

The legal battle between the parties is intensifying, with court documents revealing details of a heated off-air altercation between Sandilands and Henderson that allegedly occurred months before their public falling out. These documents, filed by the Commonwealth Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), a subsidiary of ARN Media, paint a picture of a strained working relationship and provide insight into the events leading up to the show’s abrupt end.

The CBC’s defence documents detail a particularly explosive exchange where Sandilands allegedly unleashed a tirade of abuse towards Henderson, accusing her of being overly protective and lacking focus on the show. According to the filed documents, Henderson responded with frustration, questioning why she was being subjected to such harsh criticism. The alleged argument reportedly included Sandilands telling Henderson to 'get her s**t together' and not return to work until she did.

These allegations are central to the broadcaster’s defence against the wrongful termination claims, suggesting a breakdown in the professional relationship that predates the official separation. Both Sandilands and Henderson have filed separate lawsuits against ARN Media, seeking redress for their alleged wrongful dismissal. While ARN Media is vigorously defending its position, the court documents provide a glimpse into the internal dynamics of the show and the factors that contributed to its demise.

Representatives for ARN Media and Henderson have been contacted for comment regarding the alleged clash, while Sandilands’ representative has declined to comment, maintaining a tight-lipped stance on the ongoing legal proceedings. The move to the new mansion, therefore, represents not just a change of address for Sandilands, but a symbolic step forward as he navigates a complex legal and professional landscape





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Kyle Sandilands Jackie O Henderson KIIS FM Radio Ratings Vaucluse Legal Battle Wrongful Termination

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