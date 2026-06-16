Kyle Sandilands Near $15 Million Settlement with Former Employer ARN, Ending Major Legal Battle

Radio shock jock Kyle Sandilands is close to reaching a $15 million settlement with ARN, the owner of his former network KIIS, which would resolve one of two high-profile legal fights and avoid a blockbuster trial. The deal, far less than his initial $85 million claim, includes annual payments and support for his new online show, while separate litigation from co-host Jackie "O" Henderson remains ongoing.

Kyle Sandilands is nearing a settlement with his former employer, ARN media, the owner of the KIIS network, in a deal that could be worth up to $15 million.

This agreement would end one of two major legal disputes involving the company and prevent a lengthy trial. According to an anonymous source familiar with the negotiations, ARN would pay Sandilands up to $5 million annually over three years. This sum is considerably lower than the $85 million he had originally sought from the radio network, which has been facing significant challenges.

However, the settlement would not resolve a separate lawsuit filed by his former co-host, Jackie "O" Henderson, against the station. The duo had been under contracts totaling $200 million over a ten-year period. On Monday, sources close to both parties expressed confidence that a deal could be finalized as soon as this week. ARN declined to comment, and representatives for Sandilands were also approached for comment.

Under the proposed deal, ARN would support Sandilands' plans for a live online show, which would free him from the regulatory oversight of the traditional broadcast authority that has frequently criticized his profane broadcasts. The exact nature of ARN's support remains undefined. ARN terminated Sandilands' contract in mid-March after a two-week deadline expired for him to address "serious misconduct" allegations stemming from an on-air argument with Henderson in February, which left her in tears.

Henderson subsequently filed her own legal action against the company. Sandilands' lawyers argued the on-air exchange was consistent with the "robust character" of the show his employer wanted. They contended the termination was invalid because he did not commit serious misconduct or breach his contract, and even if there was a breach, he was not given a reasonable chance to remedy it because Henderson's contract had already been terminated.

In late March, Sandilands' legal team sought an expedited hearing to get him back on air quickly but was unsuccessful. Sandilands had previously claimed he was owed over $85 million from a 2023 agreement that also included a $200,000 consultancy fee and other clauses.

The pending settlement would allow Sandilands to announce his new online subscription show, reportedly with the working title 'It will be marketed as a 6am breakfast product, according to one person familiar with the plans, which will pit the show up against Sandilands' former employer.

' The launch timing depends on finalizing the settlement with ARN. Kyle Sandilands, pictured outside court in April, is on the verge of settling his dispute with ARN, which was set to involve months of court proceedings. The settlement represents a strategic move for both parties: ARN avoids a costly, high-profile trial and potential reputational damage, while Sandilands secures financial compensation and the freedom to pursue an unregulated digital platform.

The unresolved litigation with Jackie "O" Henderson continues to loom as a separate, parallel legal front for the broadcaster. This story was reported by a senior business writer for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, with a background in CBD columns and federal parliamentary press gallery reporting





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Kyle Sandilands ARN KIIS Jackie O Henderson Settlement Legal Dispute Radio Online Show

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