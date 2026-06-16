Kyle Sandilands Set to Receive $15 Million Settlement from ARN

Kyle Sandilands is on the cusp of settling his dispute with ARN, which was set to drag on in court for months. The settlement agreement, worth up to $15 million, would bring to an end one of two high-profile legal battles involving the company.

Kyle Sandilands is closing in on a settlement agreement with his former employer, KIIS network owner ARN media, worth up to $15 million, as part of a deal that would bring to an end one of two high-profile legal battle s involving the company and avert a blockbuster trial.

Under the agreement, should it be reached as expected, ARN would pay Sandilands up to $5 million a year over three years. Kyle Sandilands, pictured outside court in April, is on the cusp of settling his dispute with ARN, which was set to drag on in court for months.

That amount is far less than the $85 million Sandilands had previously sought from the embattled radio network, but leaves unresolved parallel litigation launched by his former co-host Jackie O Henderson against the station. The pair had been employed on contracts worth $200 million over a decade.

Under the pending deal, ARN would support Sandilands' plans for a live online show, which would free him from the oversight of the traditional broadcast media authority that has repeatedly taken aim at his profane broadcasts. It is not clear what form ARN's support would take.

ARN terminated Sandilands' contract in mid-March, following the expiry of a two-week deadline it had set for the controversial broadcaster to fix his 'serious misconduct' against Henderson, after the pair had an on-air bust-up in February which reduced her to tears. Henderson has launched separate legal action against the company. Sandilands' lawyers wrote that the exchange was 'congruent with the style, tone and nature of the show and the robust character' his employer desired.

Sandilands, as a result, argued the termination was invalid because he did not commit a serious misconduct or breach. His lawyers argued that if there was a breach, he had no reasonable opportunity to 'remedy' it, given Henderson's contract had already been terminated. In late March, Sandilands' lawyers argued for an expedited hearing to try to get the controversial shock jock back on air as soon as possible, but were unsuccessful.

Sandilands had previously said he was still owed upwards of $85 million as part of the deal agreed in 2023, which also included a $200,000 consultancy fee among a series of clauses. The settlement agreement, should it be reached in the coming days, would allow Sandilands to go public with his plans for a new online subscription show with the working title.

It will be marketed as a 6am breakfast product, according to one person familiar with the plans, which will pit the show up against Sandilands' former employer. The timing of the plans remains subject to Sandilands' settlement negotiations with ARN





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Kyle Sandilands ARN Settlement Agreement Legal Battle Radio Network

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Sandilands and ARN circle settlement to avert blockbuster trialRadio shock jock Sandilands has already started laying the groundwork for his next venture as he closes in on a settlement agreement with his former employer, ARN Media.

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Sandilands and ARN circle settlement to avert blockbuster trialRadio shock jock Sandilands has already started laying the groundwork for his next venture as he closes in on a settlement agreement with his former employer, ARN Media.

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Kyle Sandilands and ARN close in on settlement to avert blockbuster trialThe former radio shock jock has started laying the groundwork for his next venture, which is shaping up as a subscription-based live online show with audio and video.

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Kyle Sandilands Near $15 Million Settlement with Former Employer ARN, Ending Major Legal BattleRadio shock jock Kyle Sandilands is close to reaching a $15 million settlement with ARN, the owner of his former network KIIS, which would resolve one of two high-profile legal fights and avoid a blockbuster trial. The deal, far less than his initial $85 million claim, includes annual payments and support for his new online show, while separate litigation from co-host Jackie "O" Henderson remains ongoing.

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