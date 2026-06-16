Kyle Sandilands Settles $15M Case Against ARN Media

Kyle Sandilands, a former KIIS FM host, has reportedly settled his case against his former employer ARN Media for $15 million. The settlement was made after Sandilands claimed he was unfairly dismissed when his $100 million, 10-year contract was terminated by the network.

Kyle Sandilands has reportedly settled his case against his former employer ARN Media for $15 million. The 55-year-old signed the legal agreement with the broadcaster after claiming he was unfairly dismissed when his $100 million, 10-year contract was terminated by the network.

Sandilands settled his case the day before the shock jock was due to tender evidence to the Federal Court, reports. Over the past week, ARN chairman Hamish McLennan has been involved in intense negotiations with the former KIIS FM host to avoid costly litigation. It is understood the network will release a statement on the settlement on Wednesday, according to the.

Meanwhile, Sandilands' former co-host Jackie 'O' Henderson is still moving forward with her case against the network. Both Henderson and Sandilands were contesting their respective terminations following an on-air bust-up which resulted in the shock jock being terminated for 'serious misconduct'. Henderson took personal leave before ARN announced her permanent departure from the radio show while Sandilands was initially suspended for 14 days before his termination.

Sandilands has made no secret of the fact he wants to get back on the airwaves as soon as possible. Speaking outside the Federal Court, ahead of a hearing in his case against ARN earlier this year, he told media he was looking into his 'options'. An insider revealed ARN has been feeling the pressure to 'sort it out' fast with the shock jock.

'No one is going to invest in a company that has this hanging over their heads and the shareholders want a settlement,' a well-placed source told news.com.au of the publicly traded company. The company's share price in April last year was 60 cents and its value was a whopping $180 million. ARN's shares have since slumped and are trading at 39 cents, while its market capitalisation is around $93 million





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Kyle Sandilands ARN Media Settlement Termination On-Air Bust-Up Serious Misconduct Investors Shareholders Pressure Options Federal Court KIIS FM Radio Show Share Price Market Capitalisation Value

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