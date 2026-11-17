Radio presenter Kyle Sandilands has updated the price guide for his Glenorie weekender to $4.9 million to $5.1 million, despite falling Sydney property prices. The six-bedroom estate was first listed in February with a higher guide.

Radio presenter Kyle Sandilands has updated the price guide on his luxurious weekender in Glenorie, on Sydney's north-western outskirts, to a range of $4.9 million to $5.1 million.

The change comes despite falling property prices across Sydney. The guide was previously set at $4.9 million in May. The property is a grand six-bedroom estate with a swimming pool and outdoor dining area. It also features a jewel-toned home office, a chandelier and a fireplace.

Also read Golden anniversary for cutting-edge Melbourne radio station Triple R

The Georgian-inspired home includes a circular driveway with a fountain and porte-cochere. Inside, the home offers a games room, high ceilings and a contemporary kitchen. The weekender has room to host and entertain. A sale at the updated level could still offer value to a buyer.

Advertisement

The home sits on almost a hectare in Glenorie and was first listed in February with a price guide of $5.7 million to $5.9 million. In May, the guide was changed to $4.9 million ahead of its scheduled auction.

However, the listing remains available. Sandilands bought the home for $3 million in 2022 and renovated it last year. Belle Property Dural selling agent Carolyn Wheatley was contacted for comment. Sandilands' manager was also contacted.

Sandilands Receives Major Payout Settlement

The former host of The Kyle and Jackie O Show on KIIS now hosts Kyle Sandilands Live on his own paywalled platform. He is based in Sydney's eastern suburbs. Earlier this year, Sandilands challenged KIIS owner ARN over the termination of his contract. He said he wanted to return to work and has mortgages to pay like everyone else.

ARN and Sandilands settled the litigation. As part of the settlement, Sandilands received a $12 million payout and more than $1 million worth of advertising for his new show on the company's channels.

Advertisement

Financial Details Of Properties Revealed

Property records show the Glenorie home has a mortgage to NAB and another to Mortgage Holdings Group Pty Ltd. His Vaucluse home, bought for $14 million in 2023, also has a mortgage to NAB and another to Mortgage Holdings Group Pty Ltd. There were not enough property sales in Glenorie in the past year to calculate a median house price. The median in nearby Dural is $2,255,000 on Domain data.

Sydney's median house price is $1.66 million, down 7.9 per cent from its peak. It fell at the steepest quarterly pace in four years in the September quarter. Property alerts are now available in the SMH app. Turn them on to receive the latest market news and trends.