Kylie Minogue: A Correction to a Slue of Terrible Hagiographies

The documentary allows Kylie to come across as human, showcasing her almost superhuman ability to stay cheerful in the face of intense provocation and the extraordinary rudeness she had to tolerate from interviewers back in the day. Particularly memorable moments include Michael Parkinson's 2004 question and Cat Deeley's following question after Kylie had emerged from chemotherapy for breast cancer. However, the focus is more on correcting the recent litany of terrible hagiographies than on Kylie's persona. The documentary also features interviews with Kylie's sister Dannii Minogue and her friends, including the late Michael Hutchence and Michael Hutchence's childhood friend, Donovan.

After the glut of brand-building shows from other celebrities, the Kylie documentary is radical for simply allowing the star to come across as human. Here's Michael Parkinson in 2004, grinning like an alligator and asking her a question considered totally fine at the time: ‘What about children?

You’re 35 now, leaving it a bit late aren’t you? ’ And a few years later, Cat Deeley, asking roughly the same question, albeit slightly more diplomatically, right after Kylie had emerged from chemotherapy for breast cancer. Nice work, guys! Anyway, never mind that.

This gorgeous documentary is a correction to the recent slew of terrible hagiographies, weaselly half-measures or empty vessels that skirt around their subjects, instead offering us a profile in fame that apparently took its maker, Michael Harte, two years to finish and features all the people you most want it to





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Entertainment Music Kylie Minogue Documentary Entertainment Music Michael Parkinson Cat Deeley David Beckham Melania Trump Victoria Beckham Russell Brand Chemo Cancer Breast Cancer Celebrity Nostalgia Street Slang

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'It took some bravery': Kylie Minogue on lost loves, Netflix doco and AFLAustralia's reigning Queen of Pop discusses her relationships with Nick Cave and the late Michael Hutchence, and being tapped to headline the AFL grand final's pre-game entertainment.

Read more »

Kylie Minogue's Career Chronicles in Netflix DocumentaryA three-part docuseries celebrates Kylie Minogue's enduring influence on Australian pop music but also delves into her challenging career, including media backlash, breast cancer experience, and sisterly support.

Read more »

Kylie Minogue Accidentally Confirms 40th Anniversary TourAustralian singer Kylie Minogue, who has spent 40 years in music, gets candid about her plans for a 40th anniversary tour while promoting her documentary on Netflix. Her secret plans have leaked, which reveals her interest in celebrating her career milestone through a tour in 2027.

Read more »

‘A shell of a person’: Kylie Minogue drops a bombshell in her Netflix documentaryNetflix’s three-part documentary tells us lots we knew about Kylie already - and a fair bit we didn’t.

Read more »