Kylie Minogue's Private Battle Against Breast Cancer Revealed in Docuseries

The docuseries follows Minogue as she battles her second bout with breast cancer and takes a private approach to announcing the news.

Jason Donovan, Kylie Minogue and Dannii Minogue at the launch of Kylie: A Year in the Life. When Minogue was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, the news made headlines across the world and reporters tracked every increment of her journey, including while she sought intensive chemotherapy in Paris.

This part of her life was deeply hinted at in the Netflix trailer, when a portion of it was dedicated to a montage of the coverage of her cancer. So the second time around, she decided to fight the battle in private and take ownership of announcing the news herself





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Kylie Minogue Breast Cancer Launch Of Kylie Second Diagnosis Private Battle Video Series Michael Harte Pete Waterman David Beckham

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