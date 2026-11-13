Kym Marsh Reveals Fourth Pregnancy After Father's Death

Kym Marsh announces she is four weeks pregnant. The former Gogglebox star shares her emotional journey through IVF and loss, honoring her late father Markos in her heartfelt public statement.

Kym Marsh, a well-known personality from the television series Gogglebox and the reality show Bachelorette, has publicly confirmed that she is four weeks pregnant. The announcement arrives nearly a year after the birth of her first child, marking a significant new chapter in her life. She shared the news on Thursday via an Instagram post, bringing transparency to her ongoing fertility journey.

Confirming Pregnancy After Loss

The former television star stated that she has been completely open about every stage of her process, including the initial egg retrieval and embryo transfers. She credited the platform Big Miracles for documenting these early medical steps. Despite the heartbreaking loss of her father, Markos, earlier this year, she feels a deep sense of gratitude and blessing regarding this new development.

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Emotional Context of IVF Journey

Kent has previously discussed the immense emotional and physical challenges of in vitro fertilization. She endured multiple health conditions, including interstitial cystitis, polycystic ovary syndrome, endometriosis, and adenomyosis. These medical hurdles made the path to conception difficult, yet she successfully had fourteen embryos frozen, providing her with viable options for future attempts.

Navigating Solo Motherhood Path

Kent emphasized that her decision to pursue parenthood as a solo mother was never a backup plan. She clarified that this choice was driven by her own desires rather than pressure from her age or a lack of a partner. In January 2026, she encouraged other women navigating dating while considering solo motherhood to know they are not alone in their experiences.

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Tribute to Late Father Markos

The pregnancy announcement included a poignant tribute to her father, Markos Kent, who passed away in May after a battle with blood cancer. He had been excited about becoming a grandfather, having chosen the nickname Moppy for himself. Kent thanked everyone who sent prayers and held space for her, noting that his memory provides light during this time.

Transparency and Public Advocacy

Kent has been vocal about normalizing the realities of fertility treatments. She stated that while the process was daunting, she felt blessed to have successful outcomes from her medical procedures. Her goal is to encourage others to share their stories and reduce the stigma surrounding reproductive health struggles and the unique challenges of building a family alone.