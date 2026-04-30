Kyotographie 2025: Exploring the ‘Edge’ of Photography

This year’s Kyotographie festival in Japan features retrospectives of Daido Moriyama and Linder Sterling, alongside the work of African artist in residence Thandiwe Muriu, all under the theme of ‘Edge’. The festival showcases a diverse range of photographic approaches and explores themes of identity, culture, and societal boundaries.

Kyotographie , Japan ’s premier international photography festival, is currently underway with the theme “Edge. ” This year’s edition features a diverse range of exhibitions, including a retrospective of the influential Japan ese photographer Daido Moriyama , known for his groundbreaking ‘are-bure-boke’ style – a deliberately rough, blurred, and out-of-focus aesthetic.

Moriyama’s work, spanning decades, reflects a constant questioning of photography’s meaning and its application, particularly during Japan’s transitional period in the 1960s, navigating the influence of Western culture and political unrest. His project for Asahi Camera magazine in 1969, examining the media’s portrayal of Robert Kennedy’s assassination and capturing candid images with a telephoto lens, foreshadows modern surveillance and facial recognition.

Alongside Moriyama, the festival showcases the provocative collages of Linder Sterling, a key figure in the punk and post-punk scenes. Sterling’s work, originating in DIY fanzines, utilizes cut-outs of women’s bodies and household objects to create feminist photomontages, challenging societal norms and exploring themes of sexuality and subversion. Her collaborations with musicians, such as the iconic album artwork for Buzzcocks’ Orgasm Addict, demonstrate her ability to blend simplicity with sophistication.

Sterling’s later work incorporates performance, using everyday materials to create living collages that further blur the lines between image and reality. Completing the highlights is the work of Thandiwe Muriu, the festival’s African artist in residence. Muriu employs brightly coloured kitenge fabric – a patterned wax cotton popular across Africa – to explore identity, culture, and female empowerment. Her ‘Camo’ series features women blending into backdrops of the same kitenge patterns, symbolizing invisibility and challenging societal expectations.

Muriu’s work reflects her own experience as a female advertising photographer in Kenya, referencing pre- and post-colonial African hairstyles and utilizing surreal glasses to obscure the sitters’ gaze. The festival as a whole provides a compelling exploration of photographic boundaries and the diverse perspectives shaping contemporary visual culture





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Kyotographie Photography Daido Moriyama Linder Sterling Thandiwe Muriu Japan Art Festival

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