Labor accused of letting key accountability body languish; ANAO funding concerns

Labor has been accused of inadequately funding one of the central institutions safeguarding public administration, with transparency advocates and independent expert David Pocock criticising commitments for Parliament's Joint Committee of Public Accounts and Audit. The funding comes amid warnings that the ANAO will already struggle to meet its targets for audit reviews of the work of government departments and major spending programs. The ANAO's annual report showed a loss of $5.3m and accumulated cash reserves required to fund liabilities. ANAO's audit objective was cut to 38-42 reports in 2025-2026 due to ongoing budget challenges.

The Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) has been criticized by Labor, transparency advocates, and independent expert David Pocock for inadequate funding. This criticism comes amid warnings that the ANAO might struggle to meet its targets for independent reviews, with the Albanese government facing concerns about the sustainability of the auditor general's financial position.

In October last year, the ANAO reported a deficit of $5.3m and a need for accumulated cash reserves to fund liabilities to ANAO staff. The ANAO's annual report showed it recorded a loss of $5.3m in 2024–25, with the audit target cut from 48 reports to 38-42 reports in 2025-2026 due to ongoing budget challenges.

Centre for Public Integrity executive director, Catherine Williams, called for separate parliamentary appropriations and an independent funding panel to be established to advise on appropriate resourcing levels. The ANAO has uncovered serious failures by both Coalition and Labor governments, including grants rorts and defence procurement problems, resulting in scaled-back audits and discontinued major reports.

Shadow defence minister James Paterson raised concerns about the breakdown in Major Projects Report in the defence portfolio, highlighting the need for independent scrutiny of spending and procurement





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Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) Budget 2026 Transparency Accountability Resources Government Work Of Government Departments Major Spending Programs Major Defence Acquisitions Centre For Public Integrity Monies Charted Catherine Williams

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