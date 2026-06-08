Labor crashes to 13-year low in Queensland as One Nation gains ground

Fresh polling shows Pauline Hanson's One Nation within touching distance of overtaking the opposition in Queensland, as Labor slumps to its worst polling result in over a decade.

Steven Miles ' Labor has crashed to a 13-year low in Queensland, with fresh polling showing Pauline Hanson 's One Nation within touching distance of overtaking the opposition.

Queensland Labor has slumped to its worst polling result in more than a decade, continuing its slide since the party's brutal 2024 election loss. Former premier Steven Miles led Labor to lose 15 seats at the last election, but the party's popularity has now sunk to a 13-year low under his leadership. Labor's primary vote had plunged three points to 25 per cent, below the party's devastating 2012 election wipeout.

The Liberal-National Party remained steady on 34 per cent, while One Nation surged three points to 24 per cent and the Greens held steady at 10 per cent. On a two-party preferred basis, the Crisafulli government opened a commanding 58-42 lead over Labor - a 4.2 per cent swing towards the government since the 2024 state election.

Premier David Crisafulli also maintained a clear personal advantage over Opposition Leader Steven Miles, leading him 47 per cent to 30 per cent as preferred premier. The DemosAU / PremierNational poll surveyed 1,033 Queensland voters and was conducted between May 27 and June 3. Queensland Labor has slumped to its worst polling result in more than a decade, continuing to slide backwards since the party's brutal 2024 election loss.

The result comes after the latest Sky News Pulse / YouGov federal polling showed Queensland was the state most open to backing One Nation federally. According to the state breakdown of the national poll, 44 per cent of Queenslanders said they would seriously consider voting for One Nation's federal branch. One Nation also led the primary vote in Queensland on 31 per cent, ahead of Labor on 24 per cent and the Coalition on 19 per cent.

One Nation also led Labor 52-48 on a two-candidate preferred basis in Queensland, while Labor and the Coalition were locked at 50-50. DemosAU Head of Research George Hasanakos said their polling suggested the Crisafulli government had consolidated its lead despite the rise of One Nation. This poll and the general polling trend over the past two years indicates that the Crisafulli LNP Government has entrenched its electoral position in office.

They've been able to stem the loss of support to One Nation and probably rely on its preferences to increase their TPP position. This weakens Labor's electoral position assuming a strong preference flow from One Nation to the LNP





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Steven Miles Pauline Hanson One Nation Queensland Labor Crisafulli Government

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