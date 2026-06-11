Labor Focuses on Core Strengths to Counter One Nation Threat

Some Labor MPs believe that the Coalition 'created the One Nation beast' and therefore the Liberals and Nationals are best placed to slay it. They say Labor should remain focused on its core strengths of wages, tax cuts and boosting Medicare, casting itself as the only party offering practical measures.

Anthony Albanese (left) and Pauline Hanson . Some Labor MPs say the party should remain focused on its core strengths of wages, tax cuts and boosting Medicare , casting itself as the only party offering practical measures .

Labor talking points this week concede Australians are frustrated with an economy that ‘isn’t working for them’. The goal will be to convince voters One Nation isn’t either.

‘I’m a believer in mainstream politics and that the parties of government, it’s important. served this country pretty well,’ Albanese said in an interview on Kiis FM, after a January newspoll showed Five months on, the One Nation threat is also a reality Labor must deal with, after several national opinion polls ranked Hanson’s rightwing populist party the most popular in the country. One Nation this week launched a dedicated fundraising drive to ‘fire the liar’ and Hanson has declared Labor-held seats are firmly on the party’s radar.

Albanese has acknowledged reforms to negative gearing, capital gains tax and trusts were in part designed to counter One Nation and the myriad frustrations driving voters to embrace rightwing populism. Labor and its trade union allies have also shifted the focus of their rhetorical attacks, targeting Hanson as though she – rather than Each morning Labor MPs are provided ‘talking points’ to align their messaging on the important issues of the day.

The suggested lines were entirely consistent with the language Albanese has used in the past week, including openly conceding that Australians are frustrated with an economy that ‘isn’t working for them’





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Labor One Nation Anthony Albanese Pauline Hanson Wages Tax Cuts Medicare Free Tafe Courses Cheaper Medicines Industrial Relations Changes Red One Nation Kryptonite Social Media Video Australian Council Of Trade Unions (ACTU) Sally Mcmanus Comcars Travel Perks Liberal Party Nationals Mainstream Politics Political Messaging Rightwing Populism Frustration Economy Core Strengths Practical Measures Counter One Nation Threat One Nation Threat Rightwing Populist Party Most Popular In The Country Dedicated Fundraising Drive Fire The Liar Labor-Held Seats Negative Gearing Capital Gains Tax Trusts Counter One Nation Miyriad Frustrations Rinehart Comcars Travel Entitlements Anika Wells Rolling Controversies Free Tafe Courses Cheaper Medicines Industrial Relations Changes Red One Nation Kryptonite Social Media Video Australian Council Of Trade Unions (ACTU) Sally Mcmanus Comcars Travel Perks Liberal Party Nationals Mainstream Politics Political Messaging Rightwing Populism Frustration Economy Core Strengths Practical Measures Counter One Nation Threat One Nation Threat Rightwing Populist Party Most Popular In The Country Dedicated Fundraising Drive Fire The Liar Labor-Held Seats Negative Gearing Capital Gains Tax Trusts Counter One Nation Miyriad Frustrations Rinehart Comcars Travel Entitlements Anika Wells Rolling Controversies

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