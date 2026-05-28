Labor Government Introduces Controversial Tax Reform Bill Amid Opposition

The Labor Government is set to introduce its federal budget bill, aiming to enact tax reforms for housing affordability and income tax cuts, despite opposition from state premiers and business groups.

The Labor Government is preparing to introduce its first bill to parliament for the recent federal budget on Thursday, aiming to enact sweeping reforms to tax policy.

The legislation, which has sparked intense debate, seeks to address housing affordability and provide income tax cuts for millions of Australian workers. However, the proposal has faced significant pushback from state leaders and business groups, who argue that the changes could have unintended consequences for key industries and small enterprises.

Despite the federal government's push, WA Premier Roger Cook has become the second Labor premier, following his NSW counterpart Chris Minns, to break ranks and call for a carve-out for the mining industry. The Business Council of Australia has also demanded that the tax changes be limited to real estate only, warning that broader application could stifle investment and economic growth.

Meanwhile, small business owners have questioned why the reforms are being rushed through parliament with insufficient consultation. Many are concerned about the proposed threshold for small business concessions, which caps aggregated turnover at $2 million. Business owners argue that soaring inflation is pushing turnover higher without corresponding profit increases, meaning many could soon exceed the cap and lose eligibility for capital gains tax concessions.

This has created a climate of uncertainty for the sector, which is already grappling with rising costs and supply chain disruptions. In response to the criticism, Education Minister Jason Clare defended the changes during an interview on Sunrise. He emphasized the need to cut income taxes for working Australians and to prevent a future where young people are forced to rent for their entire lives.

Clare pointed out that the average house cost has risen to about 10 times the average salary since the turn of the millennium, making homeownership increasingly unattainable for younger generations. He argued that the reforms are a necessary step to address this disparity and to provide relief for workers across the country. The minister acknowledged the concerns from state leaders and business owners but insisted that the broader benefits of the policy outweigh the drawbacks.

The bill is expected to face intense scrutiny in parliament, with opposition parties and crossbenchers likely to demand amendments. As the debate unfolds, the government will need to navigate a complex political landscape to secure passage of its key legislative agenda





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