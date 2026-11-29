Victorian Labor's spectacular election defeat followed years of control by Daniel Andrews, a botched COVID response, branch stacking intervention and Jacinta Allan's failure to reset the government.

Victorian Labor lost Saturday's state election after a long cultural disintegration that cut the party off from the broader society, according to a new analysis.

The defeat was driven by public loathing, despair and plain exasperation. How does a once wildly popular government destroy itself, seriously endangering the future of the party that made its decades of sustained success possible? The analysis counts the ways: overweening egotism, misdirected ambition, an incredible dearth of political skills among those for whom politics was a vocation, and a collective lack of courage and imagination. It is not so much that Labor lost.

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Three terms, after all, seems to be the modern limit. But this defeat was spectacular. Ben Carroll conceded defeat on Saturday night. At the state election four years ago, the Victorian branch of the Labor Party confirmed its status as an election-campaigning outfit par excellence.

Although it suffered a six-point drop in its primary vote, it managed to secure a third term and increased its parliamentary majority. But at that giddy moment of celebration, it was already working its way towards ensuring Saturday's utter disaster. By the end of two terms in office under the leadership of Daniel Andrews, the government had stopped listening to the Victorian public. It was wilfully ignoring the urgent needs of its most faithful supporters living in once-safe Labor seats.

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By then, Andrews was out of control. In the 2022 campaign Andrews had said he intended to stay for a full third term. Just 10 months later, he walked. He left behind a frontbench and caucus that were, on their best days, fair to middling quality.

As the months turned into years, those best days were few. Incredibly, that uninspiring level of capability suited Andrews and the small cabal of union and factional chiefs with whom he shared control of the party's Victorian branch. Fresh perspectives, self-criticism and contested ideas were not permitted. The caucus and the cabinet had long been bullied into submission; they had seen what happened to those who questioned Andrews.

Government Calamitous Fall

The government's calamitous fall began in early 2019, when Andrews froze out one of his closest colleagues and promoters, Gavin Jennings, then the government's leader in the upper house. The pair went back a long way. In 2006, Jennings organised Andrews' elevation to the Bracks government's frontbench. In the government's early years, Jennings assumed that robust internal discussions about policy would be the norm.

He challenged Andrews on several issues. Andrews did not like it and simply stopped talking to Jennings. Fed up with this treatment, Jennings resigned from parliament just as the COVID lockdowns were beginning in March 2020. No other government, state or federal, cocked up the handling of COVID in 2020 as badly as the Andrews government.

Its hotel quarantine scheme was a sick tragedy, leading to outbreaks that caused hundreds of deaths and an epic series of strictly enforced lockdowns. Victoria was severely harmed socially and economically; the state's finances took a massive hit. At an inquiry into hotel quarantine, evidence from Andrews killed the career of the health minister Jenny Mikakos instantly. Another minister frozen out and discarded.

Branch Stacking Intervention

A series of reports on branch stacking in this masthead in 2020 led the ALP national executive to intervene and take over the Victorian branch. The intervention, which lasted until 2023, sidelined rank-and-file members and the unions affiliated to the party. Post-intervention, with tight factional control and the national executive still determining outcomes, the Victorian branch of the Labor Party is not a shell: it is more like a husk.

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You would have to go back several electoral cycles to find a genuinely contested preselection ballot. All this points to a cultural disintegration within the Labor Party. Those who were staggered or just bewildered by Labor's incapacity to deal with serious problems in the community, to address its failures and mistakes, and its leaders' lack of leadership qualities need simply to understand that for all intents and purposes, it had, bit by bit, cut itself off from the broader society.

Nowhere was that more evident than in the handover of the leadership from Andrews to Jacinta Allan. Tellingly, both of them were pure creatures of politics, having gone directly from university into political offices and then into the parliament, Andrews at 30 and Allan at 26. Andrews, with the factional chiefs, orchestrated the succession and was incensed when Ben Carroll had the temerity to seek a caucus ballot. Andrews' mania for control was astonishing and spectacularly wrong-headed.

For one thing, he had no business dictating to a caucus in which he would not be serving. For another, who said Allan had what it would take to refresh a long-serving government? She was lead in Labor's saddlebags from the minute she took over. Andrews' mania for infrastructure projects became increasingly problematic as his time at the helm proceeded.

Infrastructure Projects Problems

His determination to press ahead and portray himself as a doer not a talker, a daily wearer of hi-vis and hard hats, became a cliche that was wearing thin by 2023. Allan had been his minister on these projects. Bizarrely, from the start as premier, Allan did not go for a reset or try to give the government a new agenda or a new look. She just kept going with Andrews' patented hi-vis, hard-hat routine and shrank into herself.

Allan was incapable of generating a narrative on any issue and was glacial in responding to challenges on crime, the state of the roads, hospitals, education, finances, you name it. As this masthead's Building Bad reports about corruption on some of the projects continued, she was cooked. As her 34 months as premier progressed, it became impossible not to wonder why she ever sought the job.

There is a nonsense debate now in the Labor Party and the media about whether it was wise to junk Allan for Ben Carroll. True, Carroll was wooden and ineffectual. But he was a bit player in Labor's self-produced horror show, an extra who got a few lines, and made little difference either way. The march to humiliation began long before Carroll shuffled into view.

Victoria now has a new political movie starring Jess Wilson. At 36 with just three years in parliament, she becomes premier.