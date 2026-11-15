Labor Housing Crisis: Shadow Treasurer Demands Tax Repeal Amid Supply Collapse

Shadow Treasurer Tim Wilson urges the Albanese government to repeal property tax reforms as housing supply forecasts drop and auction clearance rates hit historic lows.

Shadow Treasurer Tim Wilson has issued an urgent call for the Albanese government to immediately repeal its controversial property tax reforms. He argues that the housing market outlook has become so dire that reversing these policies is the only way to prevent further declines in housing supply and continued rises in rental costs. Wilson cites plunging auction clearance rates and recent predictions from the Reserve Bank of Australia regarding a supply slowdown as critical evidence of the worsening crisis.

Market Data Signals Historic Decline

New data from property tracker Cotality reveals that national auction clearance rates have fallen to 44 per cent. This figure represents the lowest level recorded since April 2020, when Australia was under strict lockdowns due to the pandemic. The number of auctions held in capital cities has dropped by more than 40 per cent compared to the same period last year. This decline in market activity began before the federal budget was even announced, suggesting that investor sentiment had already weakened significantly due to anticipated policy changes.

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The drop in auction volume indicates a severe contraction in market liquidity. Fewer sales mean less price discovery and increased uncertainty for both buyers and sellers. This environment makes it difficult for developers to assess the viability of new projects. The sharp fall in clearance rates serves as a real-time indicator of the market distress that economists and analysts have been warning about for months. It confirms that the negative impact of economic conditions is being felt across the entire residential property sector.

RBA Downgrades Investment Forecasts

The Reserve Bank of Australia has officially downgraded its outlook for the housing sector in its latest statement on monetary policy. The central bank predicts that dwelling investment will fall by approximately 2.5 per cent from late next year through to 2029. This projection casts serious doubt on the Albanese government's critical target of building 1.2 million new residential homes over a five-year period. The government is now widely expected to fall short of this ambitious construction goal.

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RBA officials attribute this downturn to a combination of factors they describe as a perfect storm. Interest rates have risen higher than originally predicted, increasing borrowing costs for developers and investors. This is compounded by the effects of Labor's looming property tax changes, which include adjustments to negative gearing and capital gains tax. Analysts warn that these combined pressures will render many new housing developments unprofitable, leading to a freeze in new construction projects across major cities.

Opposition Challenges Budget Forecasts

Tim Wilson stated that the government's budget forecast of 35,000 fewer houses due to the investor clampdown significantly underestimated the negative effect on market sentiment. He argues that the Treasurer needs to execute a complete U-turn on the taxes included in the federal budget. Wilson warns that failing to reverse these policies will result in a continuation of rising rents and a further fall in housing supply. The opposition has shifted its strategy from arguing that the removal of tax concessions was an attack on aspiration to focusing on tangible outcomes like lower supply and higher rents.

The Coalition faces its own challenges, as its promise to repeal Labor's tax changes would create a significant hole in the government's budget forecasts. This issue is compounded by an existing $220 billion tax cut that is not fully costed. While government ministers acknowledged that changes to negative gearing, capital gains tax, and trusts would draw opposition, they maintain that these measures would benefit voters in the long run. Labor argues that helping more young people buy homes will eventually stabilize the market and improve affordability for future generations.

Pricing Corrections and Inflation Pressures

Property prices in Sydney have already fallen by more than 10 per cent from their February peak. This correction represents the steepest decline in property values in decades, with no immediate signs of easing. Money flowing into new housing had initially surpassed expectations this year, which bolstered Labor's housing agenda. However, recent economic indicators suggest that this momentum has stalled. Real wages have struggled for years, and upcoming data on unemployment will determine whether the RBA needs to raise interest rates again to combat inflation.

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Inflationary pressures remain elevated due to the ongoing war in Iran, an artificial intelligence boom, high federal and state spending, and weak domestic productivity. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who was attending the ASEAN summit in the Philippines, noted that many nations are grappling with high inflation. He highlighted that inflation in the Philippines moved from a two-digit rate at the beginning of the year to a seven per cent rate by the time he spoke. These global and domestic factors create a complex economic landscape that complicates efforts to stimulate housing supply.

Industry Bodies Oppose Tax Reforms

Major industry bodies including the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Housing Institute of Australia, Master Builders, and the Property Council have written to senators arguing against the discretionary trust tax. They contend that discretionary trusts are commonly used by family-owned businesses who would find it harder to build under the new rules. The group warns that the bill will increase compliance costs, reduce flexibility, and undermine risk management approaches that many builders rely on to operate effectively.

Employment Minister Amanda Rishworth defended Labor's economic record amid calls to lower spending in the mid-year budget update. She stated that the government is examining scaling back a tax subsidy for electric vehicle purchases and home batteries. Rishworth emphasized that the government inherited an inflation number with a six in front of it and that unemployment remains at historically low levels. Focus will now turn to the coming fortnight as the government expects to pass its 30 per cent minimum tax rate on discretionary trusts with the support of the Greens. The government will also seek support for its digital duty of care and gas reservation rules.