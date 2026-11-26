Labor's second year in office was derailed by inflation, five interest rate rises, war in Iran and a worsening budget position, though the government passed major legislation and scored foreign policy wins.

The Albanese government has ended 2026 on the skids after a near-perfect storm of bad news at home and abroad derailed its best-laid plans, with voters fed up and more pain forecast for 2027.

Economic pressures hit Australian voters hard

A war in Iran, a major spike in petrol and diesel prices, a mercurial US president, inflation running well ahead of the Reserve Bank target band, five interest rate rises and a series of tax measures designed to gently cool house prices have all taken a toll. Inflation has pushed up the price of everything, from groceries to infrastructure projects to the cost of building a house.

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Combined with the rate rises, the tax measures did far more than gently cool the housing market. There have been successes. Labor passed major legislation this year including the digital duty of care laws and gambling law reforms, and introduced totemic tax changes the party has pursued for a generation on negative gearing, capital gains tax and the taxing of trusts.

It has also begun the work of trimming back the NDIS, an overdue endeavour that requires a high degree of care. On foreign policy, Albanese and Labor steered a cautious middle path with considerable success.

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That includes wresting the Solomon Islands out from under China thumb and agreeing a deal for Australia to be the nation number one security partner, avoiding entanglement in Donald Trump Iran quagmire and building stronger ties with China while remaining clear-eyed about the threat that country poses. Labor also renewed or strengthened security deals with countries ranging from the Philippines to Indonesia to Japan and Papua New Guinea. Credit where it is due.

Labor leader faces sinking approval ratings

And yet the crankiness of ordinary voters only continues to grow, with Albanese status as preferred prime minister hovering at around just 29 per cent since June. The most recent Resolve Political Monitor showed that just 34 per cent of voters think Albanese was doing a good or very good job, while 56 per cent said he was doing a poor or very poor job.

That is a net performance rating of minus 22 percentage points and far behind Taylor rating of plus nine percentage points. Labor can take some comfort from the fact it has led all other parties on the most important measure, the primary vote, for most of the year. But with its primary vote at just 28 per cent, it is hardly in a position to crow about how popular the party is.

To put it simply, the cost of living remains voters number one concern, streets ahead of any other single issue (41 per cent of voters nominated it in the most recent poll). Rather than being feted by voters for introducing generational tax reform, Labor has been smashed by its political opponents and the right wing commentariat for not undertaking real reform.

The tax changes in the budget are real and substantial reforms, just not the sort Labor critics would have undertaken. Labor insists its tax changes need to wash through the system and should be assessed after a couple of years rather than a few months. That is a reasonable request, and there is already evidence that first home buyers are having an easier time getting into the market as investors pause.

But five interest rate rises this year have severely exacerbated the housing price crunch and provided plenty of ammunition for critics of the tax changes. They have also spooked households that the value of their home is headed south. That creates a nightmare situation for the government, which clearly thinks the Reserve Bank has gone too far but is anxious about criticising the independent central bank too heavily.

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More pointedly, those rate rises, designed to reduce inflation, will take about 12 months to wash through the economy and cool the domestic factors contributing to it. But they have no impact on things like higher oil prices, which have been caused by the war on Iran. Their impact is being felt right now in higher prices for goods and services just as households have less money for both essential and discretionary spending.

Stagflation fears grip Canberra amid spending debate

Stagflation fears are gripping Canberra as inflation and unemployment surge. Which brings us to the argument du jour: should Labor have cut back more, and sooner, on federal government spending in the domestic economy? Chalmers and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher regularly trumpet the fact they have found more than $180 billion in savings over the course of their four and a half years in office. But it is a misleading claim.

Economist Chris Richardson noted this week that, in net terms, the budget is $100 billion worse off since Labor was elected. When Richardson and fellow independent economist Saul Eslake both say Labor should have delivered more than the two budget surpluses it has recorded to date, you have to take that seriously. The corollary of that is the government does, therefore, have a spending problem and needs to cut harder.

Federal budget remains in poor state

Chalmers promised some budget-sized savings in the next mid-year budget update, due next month. That will help, but it is too late to immediately tamp down inflation. So as the 2026 parliamentary year ends, for all the government legislative achievements, the federal budget is in a poor state.

Unemployment, interest rates, inflation and the cost of just about everything are rising, voters are fed up and 2027 will bring more pain, at least in the short term, as Chalmers made clear in an unusually blunt ministerial statement earlier this week. It all adds up to a bad year for Albanese and Labor, and more of the same on the way. The prime minister has time to turn things around before an election due in May 2028.

But if he has a cunning plan to fix things, he would want to unveil it as soon as possible. James Massola is Chief Political Commentator. He has previously been National Affairs Editor and South-East Asia Correspondent, has won Quill and Kennedy awards and is the 2026 Press Gallery Journalist of the Year. Connect securely on Signal @jamesmassola.