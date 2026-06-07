Labor Minister downplays One Nation threat

Labor Minister Amanda Rishworth downplays One Nation threat, says Coalition is losing voters to Pauline Hanson. Labor has played off One Nation's rise as a demarcation dispute for the right side of politics, despite one in 10 Labor voters switching to Pauline Hanson's party.

Labor Minister Amanda Rishworth downplays One Nation threat, says Coalition is losing voters to Pauline Hanson . Labor has played off One Nation 's rise as a demarcation dispute for the right side of politics, despite one in 10 Labor voters switching to Pauline Hanson 's party.

Labor's Employment Minister Amanda Rishworth has suggested One Nation is primarily a problem for the Liberal Party, despite polling showing Labor voters shifting their support to Pauline Hanson. Despite this, Ms Rishworth has framed One Nation's momentum as part of a conservative split rather than a threat to Labor's electoral position.

I'm not going to get too caught up in what is really a demarcation dispute and a pretty big argument between the Liberal Party and One Nation, she told Sky News on Sunday. There is a pretty clear sign that One Nation people are disaffected with the Liberal Party and are moving to One Nation.

The Albanese government has framed One Nation's rise as a demarcation dispute for the right side of politics, despite one in 10 Labor voters switching to Pauline Hanson's party. However, the comments come against a backdrop of significant voter movement, with One Nation surpassing Labor in terms of primary vote for the first time in history.

The latest Sky News Pulse showed One Nation had surged to 29 per cent of the primary vote, while Labor fell to 26 per cent. The polling also found that 14 per cent of 2025 Labor voters - more than one in 10 - have since switched to One Nation. The same polling also found widespread openness to the party, with 39 per cent seriously considering voting for One Nation.

One Nation suffered a hiccup after the poll when Barnaby Joyce misrepresented the party's position on forced divestiture for foreign citizens. During a Sky News interview with Andrew Bolt, Mr Joyce suggested One Nation's housing policy would require permanent residents to sell their homes. The confusion prompted criticism from Ms Rishworth, who suggested One Nation does not have clear solutions to the country's big issues.

Ms Rishworth used the controversy to question One Nation's policy preparedness, arguing the party struggles to present coherent solutions. What we see, I think, unfortunately, is One Nation is very good at identifying problems, but when it comes to solutions, not very good finding those solutions, she said.

I think if One Nation wants to be taken seriously, they need to act like a serious party, not just making up things on the run, making up things that just aren't going to work. Shadow Treasurer Tim Wilson also described the episode as quite shocking, arguing it raised serious concerns about One Nation's approach to government.

It's quite clear that if One Nation's agenda is simply to evict people from their homes and expel them out of the country... it says something really distressing about their objectives in government, he said. One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has clarified that her party will not evict permanent residents from their homes, but only foreign citizens living overseas





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