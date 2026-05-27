Labor MP Ali France defends electoral registration at vacant block amid AEC investigation

Dickson MP Ali France is under investigation by the Australian Electoral Commission after being referred by Senator James McGrath for being enrolled at a vacant block. France says she is rebuilding her home and has made proper declarations.

Ali France , the federal Labor MP who unseated former opposition leader Peter Dutton in the Dickson electorate, has come under scrutiny over her electoral registration .

She is registered to vote at a vacant suburban block in north Brisbane, a matter that has been referred to the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) by Queensland Coalition senator James McGrath. France, who uses a wheelchair due to a degenerative condition, maintains that she plans to rebuild her home on the site and return there, making her enrolment valid under AEC guidelines.

The controversy has reignited debates about electoral integrity and the responsibilities of elected officials to maintain transparent residency details. France stated clearly that she has made all appropriate declarations, including in her register of members interests, and will fully comply with any AEC requests for information. Senator McGrath has called for an immediate investigation, arguing that the block has been vacant for a significant period and that this appears to be a clear breach of electoral law.

He emphasised the seriousness of the matter, stating that under AEC regulations, such a situation warrants thorough and timely scrutiny. The AEC confirmed receipt of the referral and is investigating the matter, with a spokesperson highlighting that the commission treats the integrity of the electoral roll as a matter of highest importance. The process involves verifying whether France's intention to return to the address meets the legal threshold for maintaining enrolment during periods of absence.

France has defended her position by explaining that she is in the process of rebuilding a more accessible home on the property. Her current residence is an investment property in the neighbouring electorate of Ryan, but she asserts that her residential address remains within the Dickson electorate as recorded in her registrable interests. The situation underscores the complexities of electoral enrolment laws, which allow individuals to remain enrolled at an address if they intend to return, even after extended absences.

France's case is particularly sensitive given her role as a sitting MP and the public visibility of her housing situation. The AEC's investigation will determine whether she has complied with the Commonwealth Electoral Act, which governs enrolment requirements. France has expressed confidence in her compliance and reiterated her commitment to transparency as the probe proceeds





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Electoral Registration Australian Electoral Commission Ali France Voter Enrolment Political Controversy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Labor MP referred to AEC over claim she’s enrolled at vacant plot of landMember for Dickson Ali France, who unseated Peter Dutton at the last election, has been referred to the AEC.

Read more »

Labor MP referred to AEC over claim she’s enrolled at vacant plot of landMember for Dickson Ali France, who unseated Peter Dutton at the last election, has been referred to the AEC.

Read more »

Labor MP referred to AEC over claim she’s enrolled at vacant plot of landMember for Dickson Ali France, who unseated Peter Dutton at the last election, has been referred to the AEC.

Read more »

Labor MP Ali France referred to AEC over alleged electoral fraudThe Labor MP who defeated former Liberal leader Peter Dutton is under investigation by the AEC over alleged electoral fraud.

Read more »