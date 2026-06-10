Labor MP Peter Khalil Launches Fiery Attack on One Nation Over Populism and Lack of Policy

Assistant Defence Minister Peter Khalil criticizes One Nation for offering slogans instead of solutions, as the minor party leads in polls with 29% of primary voting intention, ahead of Labor and the Coalition.

Labor Member of Parliament Peter Khalil has launched a blistering attack on One Nation , accusing the party led by Pauline Hanson of offering empty slogans rather than real solutions.

Khalil, who serves as Assistant Minister for Defence, expressed his frustration during an interview on Sky News, stating that One Nation relies on divisive rhetoric and social media algorithms to gain support without engaging in substantive policy development. He emphasized that the party does not do the hard work required to formulate effective policies and instead focuses on whipping up anger and division.

His comments come as the latest Sky News and YouGov Pulse poll shows One Nation leading with 29 percent of primary voting intention, while Labor trails at 26 percent and the Coalition is stuck at 20 percent. This marks a significant shift in the political landscape, with a minor party dominating the polls ahead of the next federal election.

Khalil questioned how long One Nation should be given to present detailed policies, noting that the party has been around for decades and still lacks a comprehensive platform. He accused the party of relying on grievance politics rather than offering constructive solutions for the country. The interview turned heated when the host suggested that One Nation might need more time to develop its policies, given that it is unlikely to form government.

Khalil rejected this notion, arguing that any serious party has an obligation to present its plans to the public. He stated, If they are in the game, they need to front up and explain what they are putting forward. They have not done that. Khalil's remarks reflect growing concern within Labor about the rise of One Nation, which has tapped into voter discontent with the political establishment.

The party's surge in the polls has prompted Labor to launch a campaign urging voters to donate to fund the fight against One Nation, with advertisements on social media platforms urging people to contribute $27 to the party. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese downplayed the poll results, stating that polls only capture a moment in time and do not necessarily reflect how people will vote.

He acknowledged a broader dissatisfaction with the political system globally but insisted that Labor remains focused on delivering solutions. One Nation leader Pauline Hanson, in response, launched her own fundraising appeal, asking supporters to help fire the liar, further escalating the war of words. The political landscape in Australia is becoming increasingly polarized, with minor parties gaining traction as major parties struggle to connect with voters.

Khalil's passionate defense of Labor's record and his attack on One Nation underscore the high stakes as the country moves closer to the next election. He concluded by saying that he cares deeply about Australia and is in politics to serve the country, contrasting his work with what he sees as the empty rhetoric of populist parties. The exchange highlights the challenges facing mainstream parties in an era of political disenchantment and the rise of alternative voices





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