Labor MP's 'One Nation' Jab Backfires, Highlighting Party's Immigration Appeal

A Labor MP's public criticism of Liberal immigration policy, labeling it 'full One Nation,' has inadvertently boosted the appeal of One Nation's stance on the issue. The incident reveals Labor's struggle to connect with voters increasingly concerned about immigration, a domain where One Nation currently holds significant trust.

Labor MP Jerome Laxale's public outburst, captured on video and shared on social media, has inadvertently underscored the growing significance of One Nation 's stance on immigration, providing a potent symbol for the Liberal Party's recent policy proposals. Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke's criticism of the Liberal immigration plan, suggesting it was designed to appeal to One Nation voters, inadvertently validated the party's electoral relevance.

However, it was Laxale's impassioned street-level tirade, branding Angus Taylor's plan as going 'full One Nation,' that offered a more visceral endorsement of the policy's perceived alignment with One Nation's rhetoric. This incident highlights a strategic misstep by Labor, failing to recognize the shifting political landscape where 'full One Nation' is no longer a fringe insult but a descriptor that resonates with a substantial portion of the electorate. Current polling data, including Sky News Pulse and Ipsos, consistently places immigration as a top concern for Australian voters, with One Nation holding a significant lead in public trust on the issue. This indicates that for a quarter of the voting public, adopting a 'full One Nation' approach on immigration is not radical, but representative of their concerns. Liberal MP Angus Taylor's speech on a 'Values Test' and the nation's acceptance of individuals from diverse backgrounds, while couched in polite terms, effectively echoes One Nation's sentiments about national identity and immigration. The article suggests that a more candid admission from Taylor, acknowledging the strategy to appeal to One Nation voters, would have been more direct. Some within the Labor party, such as Julian Hill, have apparently recognized the imperative to recalibrate their immigration messaging to avoid losing ground to One Nation. However, Tony Burke's continued use of 'One Nation' as a pejorative in response to the Liberal proposals fails to address the underlying voter sentiment. While Burke might present data to support Labor's handling of immigration, public perception suggests a widespread feeling that the issue is not being managed adequately. Labor's defense, therefore, risks alienating voters who feel their concerns are being dismissed. The Liberal Party, in contrast, has presented a policy that demonstrably signals a tougher stance on immigration, potentially recapturing voters who have defected to One Nation. The article concludes that Labor would be better served by understanding the reasons behind One Nation's credibility on immigration and by refraining from using the party's name as a mere tool for political disparagement





SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Labor Party One Nation Immigration Policy Australian Politics Voter Sentiment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

One Nation Accused of Self-Enrichment Amidst Internal Chaos and Candidate BetrayalFormer candidates of the populist rightwing party One Nation are alleging financial misconduct and self-enrichment by party leadership at their expense. Leaked accounts from the party's Brisbane headquarters reveal internal chaos and staff contempt for rank-and-file members. One former candidate, Jennifer Game, claims the party is operating like a 'money-making scheme' and questions its financial dealings, particularly regarding public funding received based on electoral performance.

Read more »

One Nation Accused of Exploiting Candidates and Mismanaging Funds Amidst Populist RiseFormer candidates and insiders reveal internal turmoil and accusations of financial impropriety within Pauline Hanson's One Nation party. Allegations suggest the party is enriching itself at the expense of candidates, while chaos and contempt for members plague its Brisbane headquarters. The party's recent surge in popularity, mirroring global populist movements, is under scrutiny as questions arise about its financial practices and entitlement to taxpayer funding.

Read more »

Uncovered ballots prompt new count in seat of Narungga won by One NationThe Electoral Commission of South Australia uncovers ballot papers that were not counted in the seat of Narungga on the state's Yorke Peninsula.

Read more »

More than 80 unopened ballots found in SA seat won by One Nation prompts recountAEC to recount electorate of Narungga on Friday after Chantelle Thomas won the seat by just 58 votes at the March election

Read more »

NSW Nationals MP refuses to deny One Nation defection plansNSW Nationals MP Wes Fang has refused to deny he plans to join One Nation, hitting out at his own party after “preselection games” saw him relegated to an unwinnable spot on the upper house ticket.

Read more »

Uncovered ballots spark third vote count in SA seat won by One NationA S﻿outh Australian One Nation candidate has questioned the integrity of the state&x27;s electoral commission after uncounted votes thrust her seat of Narungga into a third vote count.

Read more »