Labor Narrowly Retains Queensland Seat Despite LNP Swing

Queensland’s Labor opposition narrowly holds on to the Stafford seat despite a significant swing towards the LNP, highlighting political challenges amid a short and intense campaign.

Queensland’s Labor opposition has experienced a notable shift in support in the northern Brisbane stronghold, resulting in a closely contested byelection in the Stafford seat.

The seat, historically a Labor stronghold with only one loss since 2001, faced a 4 percent swing to the Liberal National Party (LNP) after preference votes, marking a challenging party result just 19 months following a difficult state election. Opposition Leader Steven Miles addressed a crowd of Labor supporters at Kedron’s Edinburgh Castle Hotel, declaring victory for Labor candidate Richmond despite the swing towards the LNP.

He acknowledged the campaign’s brevity and the challenging circumstances under which it was conducted, noting that it still managed to deliver a modest primary vote for Labor, despite an overall movement towards the LNP. Premier David Crisafulli, speaking to LNP supporters at the Valleys Diehards leagues club in Grange, emphasized the significance of the swing as one of the largest ever towards the governing party but conceded that his party would likely fall short of victory.

When questioned by reporters about whether Labor could have performed better with a different leader, Miles asserted his confidence in the support of his caucus. The Labor event featured notable figures, including Deputy Leader Cameron Dick and Shadow Treasurer Shannon Fentiman, both considered potential future party leaders. Richmond, a lawyer with a background in health policy, had previously worked as Labor’s assistant state secretary.

The LNP’s candidate in Stafford, Fiona Hammond, a former Brisbane councillor, lost to incumbent Sullivan by a narrow margin of 5.3 percent in the 2024 election. This time, she faced Richmond in a campaign focused on public messages to respective parties. Stafford, stretching from Newmarket to Chermside, largely comprises younger, more educated renters, a demographic the Labor Party has consistently appealed to since the seat’s re-establishment in 2001, except during the 2012 Newman landslide.

The LNP lost the seat two years later in one of the state’s largest anti-government byelection swings, reflecting the electorate’s sensitivity to political shifts





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Queensland Labor Stafford Byelection LNP Swing Steven Miles David Crisafulli

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