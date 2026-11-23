Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pushes tax and digital bills through Parliament while Chris Bowen regrets COP31 climate outcome. Meanwhile, Jasmine Garner targets AFLW award.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has acknowledged that intense negotiations are required to pass critical legislation before the final sitting week of the year concludes. The government is striving to advance several major bills by the end of November, including sweeping tax reforms, the Digital Duty of Care legislation, and the European Free Trade Agreement. However, the Greens and the Coalition have entrenched their opposition to specific elements of these proposed laws, creating a significant legislative hurdle for Labor.

Digital Duty Exemptions for Small Firms

Communications Minister Anika Wells confirmed on November 23 that small businesses will be exempt from the proposed digital duty of care regulations. This exemption is a key element of the government's strategy to secure broader support for the legislation. The Digital Duty of Care bill aims to impose stricter obligations on digital platforms regarding harmful content, but the government recognizes the need to protect smaller enterprises from excessive regulatory burdens. Minister Wells stated this decision to exempt small businesses is intended to facilitate the passage of the broader digital safety framework.

Also read COP31 Final Deal Omits Fossil Fuel Ban Despite Climate Crisis Urgency

Prime Minister Albanese emphasized that the government is committed to working through these complex issues responsibly. He noted that Labor has a strong track record of passing legislation, even if the process is sometimes slower than desired. Albanese warned that if no deal is reached with the crossbench or opposition on these key bills, the government is prepared to carry its respective political campaigns into the next calendar year. This statement underscores the high stakes of the current parliamentary session and the determination of the federal government to enact its agenda despite bipartisan resistance.

COP31 Climax Fails on Fossil Fuel Transition

Australia's Energy and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen, who serves as co-president of the COP31 negotiations, expressed deep regret that the global summit failed to sign off on comprehensive climate commitments. European nations raised significant concerns over the wording of the draft agreement, particularly its failure to explicitly address the transition away from fossil fuels. Although more than ninety countries signed an electrification pledge, the broader group did not achieve a unified resolution on the complete phase-out of carbon-intensive energy sources.

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Minister Bowen highlighted that despite the talks collapsing after two weeks, marking the longest COP on record, important issues were advanced. He emphasized that the summit was intended to be a COP of implementation, focusing on concrete steps to reduce emissions. The proposed electrification agenda was designed to achieve a thirty-five percent reduction in emissions by twenty thirty-five, a target Bowen compared to the environmental impact of removing every plane and car in the world. He stated that he fought hard for this inclusion because he believed it was worth securing, despite the ultimate failure to reach a consensus.

Garner Aims for AFLW Recognition

In Australian rules football, North Melbourne captain Jasmine Garner is chasing the league's best and fairest player award at the upcoming AFLW awards. The thirty-two-year-old is preparing to lead her team into a fourth consecutive grand final this Friday night as she pursues a premiership three-peat. Garner has historically never finished higher than fifth in the best and fairest voting, but this season has presented new opportunities for recognition due to changes in the voting process.

Umpires are now permitted to use statistical data when casting their three-two-one votes, a change that is expected to benefit Garner's candidacy. During the regular season, she averaged thirty-one point two disposals per game and kicked ten goals. This statistical performance has positioned her as a strong contender, even though she faces stiff competition from two emerging power players. Georgie Prespakis of Geelong and Charlie Rowbottom of Gold Coast are considered among the favorites to win the top award, making Garner's quest for the league's highest individual honor particularly challenging.